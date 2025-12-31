Wellness Flu activity ‘very high’ in Georgia, likely to keep rising Flu cases could continue to rise into February. (File)

Make sure your vaccines are up to date and keep that hand sanitizer close. Georgia is deep into flu season, and cases will likely continue to rise in the coming months. The numbers aren’t just rising either; Georgia’s flu numbers are already quite high.

CDC notes Georgia flu activity is ‘very high’ According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia rated “very high” for influenza-like illness activity during week 51 of 2025 (ending Dec. 20). During that time, the state suffered 48 outbreaks and two influenza-associated deaths. There were 317 hospitalizations in the metro area alone. That’s more than a third of the 909 flu-related hospitalizations the metro has seen in the last 12 weeks. Since Oct. 4, Georgia has experienced 61 outbreaks and 16 deaths. RELATED 6 tips to keep your immune system strong this fall and winter In its week 51 report, the CDC estimated there have already been at least 7.5 million illnesses, 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths nationwide this flu season. Hospitalizations up from last year Georgia’s 2025-26 flu season is stacking up to be a rough one. Georgia Department of Public Health risk communicator Eric Jens offered The Atlanta Journal-Constitution some insight into the season over email.

“Compared to last season’s high severity, this season’s overall impact may be similar or moderate, but it’s still evolving and continues to demand close public health monitoring,” he wrote.

According to the CDC, the nationwide 2024-2025 flu season was the most severe influenza season since 2017-2018. Hospitalizations are up significantly right now, with a 293% year-over-year increase within the same 12 week timeframe. It’s also been a much deadlier flu season so far. In week 51 of last year’s flu season, Georgia experienced no deaths and only seven outbreaks. There were 104 metro-area hospitalizations. What lies ahead Current flu statistics don’t tell the whole story, as the season still has months to go. According to Jens, local flu cases could continue to rise into February. RELATED Why the CDC recommends you wash your hands a certain way “Activity typically rises in late fall, peaks in winter (often January–February), and then declines," he wrote. “Current increases suggest flu activity could continue rising toward its seasonal peak.”