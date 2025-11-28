Aging in Atlanta The most wonderful time of the year: 6 ways to ring in December There’s no shortage of festivities across Atlanta to fill up your holiday calendar. Bringing together the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre and Sugarloaf Youth Ballet, this production of “The Nutcracker” will enchant the entire family no matter their age. (Courtesy of Gwinnett Ballet Theatre)

By Lesly Gregory – For the AJC 31 minutes ago link copied

Winter plus the holidays is a winning formula for activities across Atlanta in December. Whether you want to find a way to give back, enjoy some timely music or spend some time with the family, there’s no shortage of festivities to fill up your calendar.

Take time to give back JLSR’s 10th annual Benefit Celebration Saturday, Dec. 6, 7-11 p.m. Individual gala tickets are $188.58, standing room only tickets are $92.55. You can purchase a table for up to six guests with premium seating for $1,602.45. Westside Cultural Arts Center, 760 10th St. NW, Atlanta. jlsrfoundation.org/events. Join the Jeffrey Lipscomb Sr. Foundation for a night of connection, reflection and philanthropy. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing support, healing and hope to families who have lost a parent. Featuring complimentary cocktails and a seated dinner, this event gives you an opportunity to make a difference in the community. With meaningful tributes throughout the night, you’ll also get to hear how others give back. For those interested in mingling and networking in a more casual setting, there is an alternate ticket option with access solely to a cocktail hour, dessert and the benefit program.

Sneakers & Starlight

Saturday, Dec. 13, 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $60 per individual and $540 for a table of 10. VIP sponsor packages are available, starting at $2,500. Crowne Plaza Midtown, 590 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. atlantacasa.org/30y-events. Put on your best sneakers and celebrate 30 years of advocacy for children in foster care. This semiformal gala event supports Atlanta CASA, an organization that advocates for children in the foster care system in Fulton County. Blending style and soul, you’ll enjoy gourmet treats, signature cocktails and live entertainment while hearing inspiring stories from those whose lives have been touched by CASA volunteers. There will also be a silent auction and raffle to help raise additional funds. Individual tickets include parking, dinner and one drink ticket. Enjoy the songs of the season Holiday Concert at The Cathedral of St. Philip Friday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $23.18 for seniors and $28.52 for general admission. Student and patron tickets are also available. The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/2025-holiday-concert-with-members-of-the-atlanta-symphony-brass-tickets-1531274716899. Join members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s brass and percussion sections, along with conductor Dale Adelmann, for a holiday concert full of traditional carols, hymns and beloved standards. Beautiful music combines with the acoustical grandeur of the Cathedral of St. Philip for a night you won’t forget. Celebrating its eighth year, this concert is fast becoming a local holiday tradition.

Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’: The Musical Now through Sunday, Dec. 21, showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays along with a 2 p.m. matinee on weekends. Standard ticket prices are $45 for adults, $25 for children 12 and under and $40 for seniors 65 and over. Premium ticket options are also available. Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Suite C, Tyrone. 404-895-1473. legacytheater.com/show/white-christmas. Enjoy the presentation of a classic with this infamous musical featuring a well-known score that includes the perennial title song, “White Christmas.” Hear the story of two veterans, with a song-and-dance act, out looking for love. Full of wholesome music and standards you might find yourself singing along to, this play is perfect for audiences of all ages — easily getting you into the holiday spirit. Celebrate with the family Magical Flight to the North Pole

Now through Sunday, Jan. 4. Friday-Sunday only through the start of December, then daily from Friday, Dec. 26-Sunday, Jan. 4. Ride times vary, but are only in the evenings, running in 15 minute intervals. Tickets are $29.99 per person. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. stonemountainpark.com/activity/events/magical-flight-to-the-north-pole. Get whisked away to the heart of Santa’s secret, and enchanting, world with a first-of-its kind journey to the North Pole. This experience includes a flight to Santa’s Workshop, an immersive walk through experience and the chance to make a Christmas wish. Help Santa and Mrs. Claus avert a crisis and save Christmas. You can combine this fun, unique experience with other holiday activities at Stone Mountain, including holiday shows, walking through over 2 million lights, festive music, a light show and a Christmas parade. There’s something for everyone. ‘The Nutcracker’ Friday, Dec. 12-Sunday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 18-Sunday, Dec. 21. Shows start at either 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. but not all days feature two performances. Ticket prices range from $32.35-$76.90. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500. gassouthdistrict.com/events/detail/gbt-the-nutcracker-2025.