Arts & Entertainment Pride Month events you can’t miss this June in metro Atlanta Check out film screenings, festivals and a weeklong celebration from Southern Fried Queer Pride. The Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival will take place over the course of a week with a variety of events including drag shows, markets and parties. (Courtesy of Aurie Singletary)

By Olivia Wakim 31 minutes ago Share

Although Atlanta’s largest Pride celebration takes place in October to coincide with National Coming Out Day, organizations and groups around the metro area are hosting events in honor of Pride Month in June. You’ll find a weeklong Pride celebration from Southern Fried Queer Pride, featuring markets, dance parties and movie nights, as well as bar crawls and drag shows at local businesses.

Here is a running list of Pride Month events to check out in June. Landmark Pride Series Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema will run a Retro Replay Pride Series featuring iconic queer movies throughout June. On June 2, it will present “The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert,” followed by a discussion between Atlanta drag legend Nicole Paige Brooks and Out On Film board member Mark King. The rest of the month, catch screenings of films like “Brokeback Mountain,” “But I’m a Cheerleader” and “Moonlight.” “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” screening. 7 p.m. June 2. 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-879-0160, outonfilm.org/upcomingevents/lps-priscilla Pride Glide ALT ATL and Lavender Lounge are teaming up to host this Pride skating night at Cascade Family Skating. Tickets include skates and entry to the event. There will be a snack bar, two full bars and music.

8 p.m.-midnight. June 11. $28.38 per person. 3335 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. shotgun.live/en/events/prideglidepridemonth

Smyrna Pride's annual festival will take place in the Smyrna Market Village on June 13. (Courtesy of Smyrna Pride) Smyrna Pride Smyrna Pride will host its annual festival in the Market Village featuring 70 vendors, DJs, live entertainment from the Atlanta Freedom Bands and the Atlanta Women’s Chorus and activities for kids like face painting and balloon art. Ahead of the festival, there will be a kickoff drag show at Indigo Room with unlimited wine, beer, cocktails and light bites for ticketholders. At the end of the festivities, the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will host a concert at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Kickoff Drag Show. 7-9 p.m. June 12. $75 per person. 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. smyrnapride.org/events Smyrna Pride Festival. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 13. 1265 W. Spring St., Smyrna. smyrnapride.org/pride Beyond the Yellow Brick Road concert. 7-9:30 p.m. June 13. 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton.

Rainbow Pub Crawl Embark on this pub crawl celebrating Pride Month with drink and food specials available all night across 10 venues. Attendees can also expect dancers and an after-party at My Sister’s Room until 3 a.m. Wristband pick up starts at 6 p.m. at My Sister’s Room. 6 p.m. June 13. Starting at $15 per person. 1104 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. mysistersroom.com/event-details/annual-rainbow-pub-crawl Preserving Pride The City of Atlanta’s Office of Design and Atlanta Pride will lead this discussion at Atlanta City Hall that explores the evolution of LGBTQ+ social spaces in the city and how community centers, bars, bookstores and other places have cultivated resilience and activism. The event blends storytelling, archival material and visioning exercises so participants can “reflect on the past and imagine inclusive queer spaces for the future,” according to the event listing. 1-3 p.m. June 13. Free. 55 Trinity Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/atlantapride Gwinnett Pride Gwinnett nonprofit the Visibility Club will host a Pride celebration in Thrasher Park featuring live music, performances, food, drinks and artisan vendors

Noon-6 p.m. June 13. 93 Park Drive, Norcross. visibilityclub.org/events/Gwinnett-pride-2026.phtml Wild Heaven Beer's West End taproom hosts Drag Brunch Bingo during Pride Month. (Courtesy of Wild Heaven Beer) Brewhaha Drag Bingo Brunch Wild Heaven Brewery in the West End will hold Drag Brunch Bingo, featuring bingo, prizes and drag performances. Noon-2 p.m. June 14. $10 per person. 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. bit.ly/brewhaha61426 It’s Giving Edgewood: O4W Pride Crawl Bar crawl festivities kick off at 2 p.m. with a performance of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” at Dad’s Garage, followed by stops at Lore, Joystick Gamebar and Sister Louisa’s Church. A portion of proceeds from the bar sales and the musical tickets will support Atlanta Pride. The bar crawl is free to attend, and tickets for the musical are available at dadsgarage.com/gutenberg.