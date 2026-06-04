Wellness Why pets are good for your mind and body From lowering depression to encouraging daily movement, pets may offer more health benefits than many realize. Pets are not for everyone, whether due to cost or fear, but welcoming one into your life may bring a range of benefits. (Gavin Doran/The New York Times)

By K'mari Greene 9 minutes ago Share

From the earliest days of civilization, animals have been human companions. Tens of thousands of years ago, humans began domesticating wild wolves to make hunting, gathering food and protection easier, according to Science News. As societies evolved, humans continued to rely on a range of species to help with everyday tasks and survival. Today, animals are companions, fashion statements, and an important part of medical and therapeutic care.

Psychiatrist Dr. Susan Trachman, author of “It’s Not Just in Your Head,” has studied the physical and mental health benefits of pet ownership. She said her first dog, Bruno, whom her family brought home when she was just 10 days old, was her best friend. Growing up alongside him, she added, had such a lasting impact that she once hoped to become a veterinarian. “There’s probably only been a couple of years that I’ve ever been without a pet,” she said. “They love you unconditionally. They’re always happy to see you. They don’t judge.” In her book, Trachman explores the connection between the mind and the body, emphasizing that physical health is closely connected to the brain. Building on this idea, she found that pets offer several mental health benefits, including reducing social isolation, decreasing depression and suicidal ideation, and even easing social interaction for those who are neurodivergent. Trachman also notes several physical benefits of owning a pet, including a 24% decrease in the likelihood of early death, increase in physical activity and social companionship.

“Just a sense of being socially interactive with other people. You stop, you talk to people, they want to pet your dog,” she said.

She added that patients who have experienced loss, separation or moving have done better mentally after adopting a pet than those who have not. “I think it was particularly evident during the COVID pandemic, when people were pretty much isolated at home,” she said. “There was a surge in adoptions from the shelters, and it was hard to find a pet to adopt.” Trachman acknowledges that pets are not for everyone, whether due to cost or fear, but she encourages those who are able to consider welcoming one into their lives. “You have to be mindful of what it takes to raise and maintain a living creature for many years,” she shared. Still, she believes the benefits can be lasting, especially when exposure begins early in life.