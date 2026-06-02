AA Weekend Picks Your weekend in metro Atlanta starts here: Festivals, family-friendly fun and more These 10 picks will help you make the most of your days off. The Flying Colors Butterfly Festival at Chattahoochee Nature Center allows guests to have up-close encounters with butterflies. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center)

By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta 58 minutes ago Share

Still looking for the perfect weekend lineup in metro Atlanta? We’ve got you covered. These 10 picks will help you make the most of your days off. A message from this week’s sponsor, Northside Hospital Northside Hospital, one of the nation’s premier healthcare systems, continues to grow throughout the Atlanta area. Come check out our clinical hiring event in Gwinnett on June 3rd and our surgical services hiring event in Cherokee on June 24. Northside offers an award-winning workplace with a positive and empowering culture, where you can achieve work-life harmony. Learn more about our hospitals, benefits and careers at jobs.northside.com.

Georgia Aquarium’s Glow Nights Georgia Aquarium transforms into a wonderland for Glow Nights. Experience magic as the aquarium comes alive with glowing corals and exciting live performances. Location: Downtown Atlanta - 225 Baker St. NW; Date: Now-Aug. 9; Admission: Prices vary, see website; Time: 4-9 p.m.; Website: georgiaaquarium.org Adam Sandler Trivia Ready to put your Adam Sandler knowledge to the test? Head to Schoolhouse Brewing for an Adam Sandler-themed trivia night. It’s free to join, so grab your friends and get ready for a fun night of laughs, beer and friendly competition. Location: Marietta - 840 Franklin Court; Date: June 4; Admission: Free; Time: 7-9 p.m.; Website: schoolhousebeer.com

Food That Rocks Food That Rocks is taking over downtown Sandy Springs for a night full of flavor and fun. This tasting event brings together some of the best local restaurants, craft cocktails and live music, all in one lively outdoor setting.

Location: Sandy Springs - 1 Galambos Way; Date: June 4; Admission: $95; Time: 6-10 p.m.; Website: foodthatrocks.org Amplify Decatur Music Festival Enjoy performances by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, Dylan LeBlanc, Kyshona and Georgia Mountain Stringband as they take center stage in support of several local nonprofits. Location: Downtown Decatur area; Date: June 4-7; Admission: Prices vary, see website; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: amplifydecatur.org Lakewood 400 Antiques Market The Lakewood 400 Antiques Market offers attendees an upscale shopping experience with over 75,000 square feet of indoor exhibit halls. Location: Cumming - 1321 Atlanta Highway; Date: June 5-7; Admission: $3 (cash only; kids 12 and under are free); Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Fri), 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sat), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun); Website: lakewoodantiques.com

Culture Collision Held at the Georgia International Convention Center, this epic sports collectable convention will feature rare trading cards, exclusive sneaker drops, sports memorabilia and more. Location: College Park - 2000 Convention Center Concourse; Date: June 5-7; Admission: $20 and up; Time: 3-9 p.m. (Fri), 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Sat), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Website: culturecollisiontradeshow.com Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest This block party in Downtown Alpharetta celebrates local breweries, food vendors and high-energy bands for a night of fun and community. Location: Alpharetta - 1 S Main St.; Date: June 6; Admission: $15; Time: 6-10:30 p.m.; Website: awesomealpharetta.com Atlanta Greek Picnic Greek life, culture and community are taking over Atlantic Station as Atlanta Greek Picnic returns for one of the biggest celebrations of Black fraternity and sorority excellence.