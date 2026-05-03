Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Keep childcare standards at highest levels Re: “Trump’s top childcare official wants fewer regulations,” April 29. Wow! Has Alex Adams, Trump’s head of the Administration for Children and Families, ever cared for an infant full-time, let alone six?

Clearly, he knows nothing about child development or he would understand that caring for infants requires a lot of one-on-one time to encourage healthy attachments and ensure vital developmental tasks are met. He also has never fed or cleaned up after babies or kids all day, every day. His loosening safety requirements, increasing child-caregiver ratios and dietary standards mean that kids will be in substandard care with little oversight. It will disproportionately affect childcare for the poor. The child-caregiver ratios they suggest will result in warehousing kids. This administration continues to show blatant disregard and open hostility toward children, women, minorities, and the disadvantaged. If they truly believe every life is precious, then show it. Our babies, toddlers, preschoolers and children deserve high-quality care with rigorous standards that produce well-fed, well-adjusted, thriving kids ready for school and beyond.

Daycare in the U.S. should be an example to the rest of the world of how a society cares for its future.

ANNE CONKLIN, CARTERSVILLE Few good choices for governor this time I appreciate your April 28 coverage of the gubernatorial primary debates (“GOP, Democrats clash as early voting begins”). Maybe we are just spoiled by eight years of Gov. Brian Kemp’s calm, steady and dignified leadership, but I really have to wonder about the overall collection of candidates this time. On the GOP side, we have, among others, a self-made billionaire and a political insider who are “emptying Fort Knox” to brutalize each other on TV. Seemingly, nothing is off the table. If this is just the primary, then what will the general election look like? And will the GOP be able to unite behind one person? On the Democratic side, we have, among others, an arguably profoundly failed one-term Atlanta mayor who didn’t even stand for reelection and a former Republican whose campaign slogan appears to be either “I’m sorry” or “I was wrong about everything.” Is either person well positioned to lead the state? It’s now up to voters to wade through the mess and try to ensure that we have some decent choices in November.