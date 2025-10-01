Now - Nov. 1, Thursday-Saturday weekly, 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $22. Adults, 18+ only. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street NW at 18th, Atlanta. 404-873-3391. puppet.org/programs/the-ghastly-dreadfuls

Consisting of musicians, dancers and puppeteers, this adults-only performance features an ensemble cast that could spook the dead. Sharing creepy stories, frightful songs and devilish dances, every tale brings something different to the production. Reminding audience members that Halloween should be a mix of creepy and fun, this show infuses gothic tales with humor and plenty of puppets to get everyone into the Halloween spirit.

Indie Craft Spooktacular

Sunday, Oct. 26, 12 -7 p.m. Kids are free, adult tickets are $5. Atlanta Utility Works, 2903 RN Martin Street, East Point. indiecraftexperience.com/spooktacular

Creativity and creepiness collide throughout more than 50 unique booths full of crafts and vintage items at the Indie Craft Spooktacular. Browse through the array of handmade goods, eerie art pieces and Halloween-themed goodies before grabbing a craft cocktail or ordering a bite from a food truck. Dressing up is encouraged, and may even win you a prize at the costume contest. Other activities include a Stranger Things scavenger hunt and a kid station with projects for all ages. Showcasing local artisans, this is a hybrid event to bring together art lovers and those who can’t get enough of Halloween.

Treats for the family

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade

Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free admission. Along Moreland Avenue and Euclid Avenue primarily in Little 5 Points. little5pointsofficial.com/halloween

With an artist market of more than 100 vendors, the Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade will have your head spinning in all directions. Check out live music and take a ghost tour. Enjoy fall-themed activities like pumpkin-smashing as well. The parade starts at noon on Sunday, so make sure to get a good spot to see the floats, marching bands, art cars, drill teams and costumed creatures walk on by.

ATL Halloween Candy Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. $60 for a family package (1 adult + 1 child) with additional adults costing $30 each and additional children costing $15 each. Kids are 4-12; adults are 13+. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Avenue West NW, Atlanta. thelovecarriage.com/halloweencandycrawl

Trick-or-treat in style on the Love Carriage, Georgia’s first luxury electric, horseless carriage. Come dressed in your best Halloween costumes and take a spooky ride with the whole family for an adventure through Downtown Atlanta. You’ll enjoy a scenic ride with festive music that makes a few candy-filled pit stops along the way. Each 20-minute trip includes 2-3 stops at popular Atlanta spots where there will be plenty to put into your candy bag.

The fun of a fall festival

Pine LakeFest

Saturday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free admission. Pine Lake Beach House. Parking is only available at Rockbridge Village, 4687 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain. Free shuttle services from the parking area to the event is available. pinelakefest.com

Pine LakeFest mixes art, music and food with a long list of activities. Focused around the beach, there’s enough happening throughout the weekend to make it worthwhile to go both days. Many of the activities are family-friendly, including face painting and fall-themed crafts, going on near the playground. Those 16 and under can enter the sand sculpture contest as well. There’s also a chalk art contest — chalk is provided — a pet parade and Paddlepalooza, a costume-themed race of decorated floats crossing the lake. The chalk art and sand sculpture contests are both free to enter.

Cherokee Heights Arts Festival

Saturday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free admission with free street parking. On Freyer Drive NE between Etowah and Chickasaw Drive, Marietta. cherokeeheightsartsfestival.org

Artists and makers working in wood, metals, glass, yarn, ceramics, edible treats, paintings, jewelry, wreaths, furniture and more come together for the Cherokee Heights Arts Festival. Located right off Marietta Square, this event features two stages with free musical performances throughout the day. Food and beverages, including beer on tap, are available for purchase as well.