Wellness
Wellness

Fall is here: Check out 6 seasonal, spooky ways to enjoy October

Take in some seasonal ambiance with these fall activities for all ages.
The Ghastly Dreadfuls Cast is ready to scare and entertain this fall. (Photo Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts)

Credit: Center for Puppetry Arts

Credit: Center for Puppetry Arts

The Ghastly Dreadfuls Cast is ready to scare and entertain this fall. (Photo Courtesy of Center for Puppetry Arts)
By Lesly Gregory – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The leaves are changing and the pumpkins are out. October is always a busy month, but make sure you take the time to enjoy it.

Whether you’re into all things Halloween and like to devote the month to the macabre or a local festival is calling your name, these activities have you covered.

Spooktacular Events

The Ghastly Dreadfuls

Now - Nov. 1, Thursday-Saturday weekly, 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $22. Adults, 18+ only. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street NW at 18th, Atlanta. 404-873-3391. puppet.org/programs/the-ghastly-dreadfuls

Consisting of musicians, dancers and puppeteers, this adults-only performance features an ensemble cast that could spook the dead. Sharing creepy stories, frightful songs and devilish dances, every tale brings something different to the production. Reminding audience members that Halloween should be a mix of creepy and fun, this show infuses gothic tales with humor and plenty of puppets to get everyone into the Halloween spirit.

Indie Craft Spooktacular

Sunday, Oct. 26, 12 -7 p.m. Kids are free, adult tickets are $5. Atlanta Utility Works, 2903 RN Martin Street, East Point. indiecraftexperience.com/spooktacular

Creativity and creepiness collide throughout more than 50 unique booths full of crafts and vintage items at the Indie Craft Spooktacular. Browse through the array of handmade goods, eerie art pieces and Halloween-themed goodies before grabbing a craft cocktail or ordering a bite from a food truck. Dressing up is encouraged, and may even win you a prize at the costume contest. Other activities include a Stranger Things scavenger hunt and a kid station with projects for all ages. Showcasing local artisans, this is a hybrid event to bring together art lovers and those who can’t get enough of Halloween.

Explore15 festivals to give you the fall feels

Treats for the family

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade

Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free admission. Along Moreland Avenue and Euclid Avenue primarily in Little 5 Points. little5pointsofficial.com/halloween

With an artist market of more than 100 vendors, the Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade will have your head spinning in all directions. Check out live music and take a ghost tour. Enjoy fall-themed activities like pumpkin-smashing as well. The parade starts at noon on Sunday, so make sure to get a good spot to see the floats, marching bands, art cars, drill teams and costumed creatures walk on by.

ATL Halloween Candy Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. $60 for a family package (1 adult + 1 child) with additional adults costing $30 each and additional children costing $15 each. Kids are 4-12; adults are 13+. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Avenue West NW, Atlanta. thelovecarriage.com/halloweencandycrawl

Trick-or-treat in style on the Love Carriage, Georgia’s first luxury electric, horseless carriage. Come dressed in your best Halloween costumes and take a spooky ride with the whole family for an adventure through Downtown Atlanta. You’ll enjoy a scenic ride with festive music that makes a few candy-filled pit stops along the way. Each 20-minute trip includes 2-3 stops at popular Atlanta spots where there will be plenty to put into your candy bag.

Explore‘Who you gonna call?’: The Atlanta Ghostbusters

The fun of a fall festival

Pine LakeFest

Saturday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free admission. Pine Lake Beach House. Parking is only available at Rockbridge Village, 4687 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain. Free shuttle services from the parking area to the event is available. pinelakefest.com

Pine LakeFest mixes art, music and food with a long list of activities. Focused around the beach, there’s enough happening throughout the weekend to make it worthwhile to go both days. Many of the activities are family-friendly, including face painting and fall-themed crafts, going on near the playground. Those 16 and under can enter the sand sculpture contest as well. There’s also a chalk art contest — chalk is provided — a pet parade and Paddlepalooza, a costume-themed race of decorated floats crossing the lake. The chalk art and sand sculpture contests are both free to enter.

Cherokee Heights Arts Festival

Saturday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free admission with free street parking. On Freyer Drive NE between Etowah and Chickasaw Drive, Marietta. cherokeeheightsartsfestival.org

Artists and makers working in wood, metals, glass, yarn, ceramics, edible treats, paintings, jewelry, wreaths, furniture and more come together for the Cherokee Heights Arts Festival. Located right off Marietta Square, this event features two stages with free musical performances throughout the day. Food and beverages, including beer on tap, are available for purchase as well.

About the Author

Lesly Gregory
More Stories

Keep Reading

Enjoy stargazing led by a NASA solar system ambassador at Dunwoody Nature Center on Saturday. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

From Sweet Auburn Music Fest to stargazing at Dunwoody Nature Center and 5Ks here are 15 family-friendly doings in metro Atlanta for Sept. 26-28.

21 food and drink events to check out this October in metro Atlanta

Here's a big list of food and drink events to enjoy in metro Atlanta this October.

Mystery solved: Agatha’s A Taste of Mystery dinner theater lives in new form

What happened to Agatha’s A Taste of Mystery? The longtime Atlanta dinner theater is still solving mysteries as Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at French cafe Petite Violette.

1h ago

The Latest

Now in its 13th year, Biketober returns to Atlanta with a citywide challenge to encourage people to ride bikes. (Courtesy of Georgia Commute Options)

Credit: Georgia Commute Opi

‘Biketober’ rolls into Atlanta, promoting healthier commutes

1h ago

Fewer than 10% of Americans get enough fiber

How to avoid ultraprocessed foods for better health

Featured

The small Gullah Geechee community has been pushing back against a zoning ordinance allowing for the construction of larger homes. On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court sided with the community. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Georgia Supreme Court sides with Gullah Geechee in Sapelo Island dispute

The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a case involving Gullah Geechee residents of Sapelo Island, a McIntosh County ordinance revision and a citizen referendum.

College football game moves from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ‘due to lack of support’

The Georgia Football Classic, an HBCU showdown between FAMU and Mississippi Valley State, will now be played on MVSU's campus.

Tyrese Gibson wanted after his dogs allegedly killed another dog in Buckhead

The incident was the culmination of a series of negligence by the singer at his Buckhead mansion, with multiple calls about his dogs running loose, authorities say.