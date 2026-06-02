Food & Dining Attend a brunch party inside a chef’s apartment and more Atlanta food events Plus, an evening bookstore gathering with pastries, cold brew and music. Smoking Tiger Club will hold a Korean fusion brunch party this weekend in chef Stephie Watson's kitchen. (Courtesy of Smoking Tiger Club)

By Olivia Wakim 27 minutes ago Share

This week in Atlanta, discover a brunch club located in a chef’s apartment, hang out at a bookstore after dark, and get tickets for a wine dinner celebrating Black chefs and winemakers. Charis Books & More in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (Bita Honarvar for the AJC)

Charis After Dark Feminist bookstore Charis Books & More will transform into Charis After Dark for an evening of food, music and books. Attendees can browse the shelves while listening to music from DJ Mia Bia. On the lawn, enjoy pastries from Vinny’s Mutual Aid Bakery and cold brew and mocktails from Carrie Miller and Nat Skinner. Find Vinny's Mutual Aid Bakery at Charis Books & More this weekend. (Courtesy of Ryan Pannell) Tickets for the event operate on a sliding scale, and all funds support Charis Circle’s free programs and events, according to the event listing. Guests who pay $15 will receive a pastry from Vinny’s as well as a drink ticket, and $10 includes a pastry. Additional drink tickets can be purchased at the door for $7. 7-10 p.m. June 5. 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304, charisbooksandmore.com/event/2026-06-05/charis-after-dark-after-hours-experience

On the menu at Smoking Tiger Club's brunch is Korean fried chicken on top of butter tteok. (Courtesy of Smoking Tiger Club)

Smoking Tiger Club Find one of Atlanta’s newest dining experiences inside chef Stephie Watson’s apartment kitchen. Watson launched this Korean fusion dining club in April as a return to the pop-up scene after she took a few years off from the hospitality industry. She previously operated a Korean street food pop-up called Seoul Chicken, and she ran private dinners and worked in catering. Now, her goal with Smoking Tiger is to create a more casual dining experience, less like a supper club and more of a gathering between friends and strangers, she said. “We’re just playing around with food, really,” Watson said. “The goal of this dining club is to blend the nostalgia, the memories and just really good energy into an experience that feels kind of familiar but unexpected and fun.” This season’s event is a brunch party featuring dishes like a tamago salad sandwich with salt bread, seaweed hollandaise and chives; ham, egg and cheese gimbap with perilla, sweet potato stems and yuzu mayo; and Korean fried chicken with butter tteok (a steamed rice cake) and tomato kimchi.

The brunch is sponsored by local buttery Banner Butter; prosecco supplier Wine Bow, supplying a mimosa bar; and the Taiwanese American Professionals Atlanta, who will be leading mahjong demonstrations. Tickets also include a welcome drink from Postern Coffee. Watson said she’s setting the space up like a coffee shop with couches, coffee tables and bar stools for guests to hang around. Noon. June 7. $52 per person. 130 26th St. NW, Atlanta. hotplate.com/smokingtigerclub Executive chef Gary Caldwell at Marcus Bar & Grille in Atlanta will hold a wine dinner on June 9. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC) Wine Dinner with Oregon’s first Black winemaker Marcus Bar & Grille will hold this wine dinner celebrating Black chefs and winemakers inside the Vinyl Room. Executive chef Gary Caldwell will collaborate with Bertony Faustin, Oregon’s first Black winemaker and the founder of Abbey Creek Vineyard. The experience will pair a multicourse menu with storytelling and wines, featuring dishes like softshell crab with collard chow-chow and candied lemon; shrimp Creole with tomato and pickled shrimp; and calas with rice fritters and strawberry gel.