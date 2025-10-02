Since 1992, Hillcrest has offered agritourism activities that go beyond just selling apples. Today, you can pick your own fruit, take a wagon ride, play mini golf, watch the kids play on the jumping pillows, visit the apple museum or watch live entertainment, among many other activities. Plus, you can shop for baked goods, apples, toys and more in the market.

Credit: Karon Warren Credit: Karon Warren

“We started out with the goal in mind of being a place for families with young kids,” said Janice Hale, Hillcrest Orchards owner. “Every year, we added something new, just to make it fun.”

Her approach seems to work given the amount of repeat customers they have each year.

“We have people who came when they were children, and now they’re bringing their kids or their grandkids,” Hale said.

Just down the road, B.J. Reece Orchards also offers a lot of activities along with apple picking and shopping in the farm market. These include apple cannons, wagon rides, rubber duck races, a giant farm slide, a petting farm, human hamster wheels and much more.

A mix of fun

If you want to pick apples and flowers, enjoy a wagon ride and shop in a farm market, you have three great options in Ellijay. R&A Orchards offers U-pick for apples and flowers, plus wagon rides and a cow train. Inside the market, you can have lunch at the cafe, or sample a fried pie from the bakery. At R&A, “they’re visiting a family farm that’s been here since 1947,” co-owner Jennifer Futch said. “They can get homemade chicken and dumplings, and stop and shop (in the market).” In addition to U-pick apples and flowers, Red Apple Barn also welcomes visitors to take a tractor ride through the orchard, visit the playgrounds, say hi to their cows, sample a complimentary doughnut and cider, and shop the market. Many of these same activities also are available at Aaron Family Orchards. “Our orchard, I would say, is going to be suited for people that like to have a more individualized experience and for families that are looking to escape the large crowds, but still get a lot of the same farm-themed memories,” said Joshua Aaron, the owner of Aaron Family Orchards.

Credit: Karon Warren Credit: Karon Warren

Shop till you drop

If you just want farm fresh apples, produce and other goods, Ellijay still has the right orchard for you. For example, Penland Orchards & Farm Market features apples, produce, baked goods, ice cream, ciders, jams, jellies and even local meat and eggs. “We try to specialize in stuff that we grow ourselves,” co-owner Lee Penland said. “Everything is homegrown.” Across the street, Panorama Orchards maintains a market filled with apples, baked pies, ice cream, candy, ciders and canned goods ready for you take home. Likewise, at Mack Aaron’s Apple House, you can pick up fresh apples and produce, boiled peanuts, honey, ciders, jams, jellies, preserves and more than 11 varieties of fried pies.

Credit: Karon Warren Credit: Karon Warren

Making the most of your visit

Fall brings lots of visitors to Ellijay and the apple orchards, so plan accordingly for an enjoyable trip. First, check the website or social media pages for each orchard to find their schedule. Be sure to verify the availability of all activities you want to do. For instance, not all orchards offer U-pick during the week.

Also, Ellijay hosts the Georgia Apple Festival the second and third weekends of October every year. This is a very busy time at all the orchards, so keep that in mind if you don’t like crowds.

Finally, several of the apple orchards are on Georgia State Route 52. On weekends, traffic can be heavy, especially in front of B.J. Reece Orchards, because parking is on both sides of the road. As such, visitors will be crossing the highway throughout the day, so pack your patience, take care when driving and watch for pedestrians.

Fall is a wonderful time in the North Georgia Mountains, and finding the apple orchard that delivers the experience you want is the best way to enjoy your visit.