During your stay, you can enjoy daily breakfast in Nobu, the hotel restaurant, but to fully experience the restaurant, make sure to have dinner there at least one night during your stay. If you decide to journey out from the hotel, you can arrange for a ride in one of the hotel’s Porsche house cars.

“With the Porsche headquarters here for the United States and having a Porsche Experience Center, guests can experience both staying here at Nobu and visiting the Porsche museum,” said Nicole Marcillac, marketing manager for Nobu Hotel Atlanta. “When people book their stay in the Porsche Icon Suite, they get their stay and the driving experience.”

That driving experience is a 90-minute session for one person in a 911 Carrera S on the south track at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta. The south track is a 1.6-mile driver development course designed to showcase the performance of Porsche vehicles. It includes a variety of modules, including a low-friction handling circuit, kick plate that mimics inclement weather conditions and a dynamics area to test unique maneuvers.

There’s also the west track, a 1.3-mile handling circuit featuring the dragon tail, corkscrew and carousel, taken from racetracks around the world. As Grayson Thagard, corporate communications specialist for Porsche Cars North America put it, “The south track is where you learn to drive the car, and the west track is where you actually drive the car.”

No worries, though. Throughout your experience, regardless of which track you’re on, you’ll have a Porsche driving coach right by your side to guide you. They are invaluable when it comes to knowing how to handle the car and make the most of your time behind the wheel.

Take flight to Stuttgart

Once you get your fill of Porsche in Atlanta, it’s time to head to Stuttgart, where this iconic car brand began. In the Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart, the Porsche Museum tells the story of Ferdinand Porsche and his experience in the automotive industry, including his work with Austro-Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) and Volkswagen, as well as the evolution of these renowned cars. Throughout the museum, you’ll have a chance to see Porsche’s electric car, an 1898 Egger-Lohner C2 Phaeton; a 356 “No. 1” Roadster from 1948 and a 911 from 1964. Of course, there are many cars to see, including several race cars, like the 917 LH Coupe from 1970 and the 919 Hybrid of 2016. Plan to spend several hours touring the museum, taking in all the cars and history. There’s a restaurant on site when you’re ready to eat. Afterward, for more car history, head to the Mercedes-Benz Museum near the city center. Here, you’ll start at the top of the museum, where you time-travel to 1886 and the beginnings of this notable car. You’ll follow the brand’s path through time until you reach the present, with a glimpse at what’s to come.

Of course, Stuttgart offers plenty of history beyond just cars, so take time to explore it. A great starting point is the Citytour, a narrated hop-on, hop-off bus that takes you around Stuttgart, including a stop at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Another not-to-miss attraction is the Sepulchral Chapel on Württemberg Hill, which King Wilhelm I built as a demonstration of eternal love to his wife, Katharina. Not only is this a beautiful love story, but you’ll also enjoy panoramic views of Stuttgart.

When looking for a place to stay, car fans definitely should consider the V-8 Hotel Motorworld in Böblingen, a short train ride from Stuttgart. Be sure to request one of the hotel’s themed rooms where you can revisit your childhood and sleep in a car bed. From the lobby you can visit showrooms for McLaren and Arthur Bechtel Classic Motors.

