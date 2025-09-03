Park officials say the changes are all about safety — with more than 1.5 million visitors a year, the narrow mountain road just isn’t built for cars, cyclists and walkers at the same time.

“The mountain road is just not that wide,” park spokesperson Ray Hamel explained.

In the know: The case for adult tummy time

If you’ve been hunching over your laptop or scrolling on your phone a little too much lately, here’s one low-effort reset: tummy time.

Yes, the same exercise babies use to strengthen their necks is gaining traction for adults. Physical therapists say lying on your stomach for short stretches can help undo tight hips and stiff shoulders while strengthening your back.

“Prone work (aka lying on your stomach) strengthens the muscles of your posterior chain — think glutes, spinal stabilizers and shoulder girdle. All of these muscles are essential for posture, movement and long-term joint health,” Inspire Health in Atlanta shared in a Facebook video.

Even a few minutes a day can be enough to ease aches. Just grab a yoga mat and give it a try.

Restore and explore at these events

The Creamy Spot returns: This plant-based creamery is celebrating a grand reopening with a Field Day-style bash. Expect creamy treats, fun activities and community vibes. Noon–4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. Free with registration. Pittsburgh Yards, 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.

Atlanta Against Cancer: Stand up to cancer through art, music and community. This all-day event at Ponce City Market’s Porch features DJs, mural installations, local vendors and plenty of food. Noon–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta. atlantaagainstcancer.com.

Wellness Wednesday at Atlantic Station: Recharge midweek with free outdoor fitness classes on the Atlantic Green. Each week brings a different focus from yoga and Pilates to boot camp and self-defense. 6:30–7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September. 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. atlanticstation.com.

Golden Hour at Palo Santo: Unwind after the workweek at Palo Santo’s new “After Office” rooftop happy hour, featuring a spritz bar and tableside martinis. Research shows that connecting outside of work can boost team performance and help leaders and employees thrive. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 955 West Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. instagram.com/palosanto_atl.

Gluten Free Atlanta Fest: Celebrate gluten-free living with exclusive GF beers, cocktails, food and NA beverages, live music and lawn games at Monday Night Brewing’s new west Midtown space, the Grove. Noon–6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28. 760 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.