Peachtree Road Race Peachtree with a Purpose supports track club’s charity efforts year-round Your support could get you a last-minute spot in the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. The Peachtree Junior, as seen in 2024, is among the efforts that Atlanta Track Club puts on to get youth involved in running. (Courtesy of Matt Demarko for Atlanta Track Club)

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Each year on July 4, all eyes turn toward Peachtree Street and Piedmont Park for the annual running of the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. All that attention goes a long way toward making the race Atlanta’s signature running event — and the “world’s largest 10K” — but it also helps support Atlanta Track Club’s year-round efforts to make Atlanta a healthier, more active community. “The Peachtree Road Race has always been about bringing people together and making a difference,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club.

Whether it’s raising money for the race’s Official Charity Partners, supporting the much-loved Kilometer Kids program or enabling community engagement throughout the year, the Peachtree’s impact reaches far beyond race day. Kilometer Kids — and a last chance to get into the race Kilometer Kids is the track club’s oldest and largest youth running program. The program is free for participants and is designed “to teach kids in grades K-5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect, and community building, all by exposing them to the sport of running.” In 10-week sessions held in the spring and fall, elementary-aged kids work toward the goal of running 13.1 or 26.2 miles (depending on how many practices they attend each week). The program’s larger goals are “working hard, being kind, and having fun while becoming more physically active, being a part of a team, and finding joy in the process.” And while supporting a program like Kilometer Kids is appealing enough on its own, for those who didn’t get a place in this year’s Peachtree Road Race, it offers a last-chance opportunity to get into the race.

Up to 750 supporters can get a spot by donating to the program. Those who give $500 will receive a spot in Wave A, those who give $350 are guaranteed a spot in Wave C and those who give $200 will receive a spot in Wave E. Other perks include a commemorative medal, an Adidas Kilometer Kids bag, VIP parking and a race-day MARTA Roundtrip Breeze Pass.