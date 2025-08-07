But can a scoop of powder truly make up for skipping salads?

Luisa Hammett, a pediatric registered dietitian and the creator of the Atlanta-based blog Peaches to Pearls, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that’s a common misconception.

“I think that calling them supplements is the important part, because they should never replace a healthy diet,” Hammett explained. “We want to still eat our fruits and veggies.”

For those looking to supplement, Lemme Greens Gummies offer a berry-flavored, on-the-go way to boost daily nutrients, says Dr. Kathleen Valenton.

Try this: Family dinner as a wellness ritual

Family dinners may seem like a fantasy during back-to-school season, but even two or three shared meals a week can build emotional safety and connection in kids.

Licensed therapist Susana Solomon reminds parents: “Connection doesn’t have to be complicated. It just has to be intentional.”

She encourages families to create simple rituals at the table, like the “rose, thorn and bud” game — where everyone shares a highlight, a challenge and something they’re looking forward to.

Wellness events: Restore and explore

Run Club at Pontoon Brewing: Join fellow Atlantans for a 3-mile run (or walk) that starts and ends at the taproom. All levels are welcome, and participants get a complimentary beer post-run. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 8601 Dunwoody Place #500, Sandy Springs. facebook.com/PontoonBrewing/events.

Pop-Up Tummy Time Class: Hosted by infant specialists and lifestyle retailer Emilia George, this event is for caregivers of pre-crawling babies (0—10 months). Attendees will learn how to support early development through purposeful play. Sign-up required. 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 15. Free. 3054 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta.

Die Laughing Stand-Up Comedy Show: Life doesn’t always have to be so serious. Unwind with an evening of comedy at this adults-only event in Alpharetta. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 31. $20. 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. roaring-social.com.

Eat this: Peach and prosciutto flatbread

August is National Peach Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with this easy weeknight recipe: peach and prosciutto flatbread.

Using store-bought pizza dough, the flatbread is broiled or grilled, then topped with charred peaches, salty prosciutto, fresh tarragon and lemon zest. Serve with a side salad and call it dinner.

Get the full recipe here.