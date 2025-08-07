August in Atlanta brings back-to-school chaos, high temps and packed schedules — but it’s also a great time to reset.
If you’re ready to fuel up on all things wellness, here’s what to know, try and explore this month from expert-backed health tips to feel-good events worth showing up for.
In the know: The 411 on greens powders
If you’ve spent any time scrolling through social media or browsing the grocery store, you’ve likely seen greens powders and gummies promising everything under the sun.
But can a scoop of powder truly make up for skipping salads?
Luisa Hammett, a pediatric registered dietitian and the creator of the Atlanta-based blog Peaches to Pearls, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that’s a common misconception.
“I think that calling them supplements is the important part, because they should never replace a healthy diet,” Hammett explained. “We want to still eat our fruits and veggies.”
For those looking to supplement, Lemme Greens Gummies offer a berry-flavored, on-the-go way to boost daily nutrients, says Dr. Kathleen Valenton.
Try this: Family dinner as a wellness ritual
Family dinners may seem like a fantasy during back-to-school season, but even two or three shared meals a week can build emotional safety and connection in kids.
Licensed therapist Susana Solomon reminds parents: “Connection doesn’t have to be complicated. It just has to be intentional.”
She encourages families to create simple rituals at the table, like the “rose, thorn and bud” game — where everyone shares a highlight, a challenge and something they’re looking forward to.
Wellness events: Restore and explore
Run Club at Pontoon Brewing: Join fellow Atlantans for a 3-mile run (or walk) that starts and ends at the taproom. All levels are welcome, and participants get a complimentary beer post-run. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 8601 Dunwoody Place #500, Sandy Springs. facebook.com/PontoonBrewing/events.
Pop-Up Tummy Time Class: Hosted by infant specialists and lifestyle retailer Emilia George, this event is for caregivers of pre-crawling babies (0—10 months). Attendees will learn how to support early development through purposeful play. Sign-up required. 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 15. Free. 3054 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta.
Die Laughing Stand-Up Comedy Show: Life doesn’t always have to be so serious. Unwind with an evening of comedy at this adults-only event in Alpharetta. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 31. $20. 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. roaring-social.com.
Eat this: Peach and prosciutto flatbread
August is National Peach Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with this easy weeknight recipe: peach and prosciutto flatbread.
Using store-bought pizza dough, the flatbread is broiled or grilled, then topped with charred peaches, salty prosciutto, fresh tarragon and lemon zest. Serve with a side salad and call it dinner.
