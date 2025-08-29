Atlanta’s hospitals provide lifesaving care for Georgians all throughout the state and beyond — in metro Atlanta and across the South. People and their loved ones who have found themselves in emergency situations throughout the region have relied on our hospitals’ critical care.

Grady Health System is no exception and officially launched Grady Air, the hospital’s brand-new medical aircraft, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fulton County Executive Airport on Wednesday.

“The ability to provide the care that these folks need expeditiously as possible and decreasing the transport time to Grady is what is going to save lives,” said Dr. Ryan Fransman, medical director of Grady Air at Grady Health System, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.