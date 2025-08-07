Much of the United States has been scorched by a massive heat wave this summer, with Georgia recently hitting triple digit temperatures.
All that heat can really wreak havoc on a person. Dehydration from too much time outdoors can lead to heat stroke. A hot summer day can even biologically age you.
Now, a recent CNN report has introduced a new possible side effect of all this hot weather: a pat-down at airport security because of heavy sweating.
So why would that be?
“Excessive perspiration could theoretically cause minor imaging anomalies, potentially triggering a need for additional screening, such as a pat-down, to resolve any alerts,” TSA’s Georgia spokesperson Dan Velez told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over email.
When particularly sweaty travelers make their way through airport security, it is technically possible that the scanning machines will get mixed up. The likelihood isn’t high though. Advanced Imaging Technology scanners “rely on millimeter wave technology to detect metallic and nonmetallic objects concealed on the body,” he wrote.
“Sweat, as a liquid, is generally not a significant issue for these scanners, as they are designed to differentiate between common substances like sweat and potential threats. However, wet clothing might cling to the body, potentially affecting the clarity of scanner images or requiring a pat-down to confirm no items are hidden.”
Now that is a sticky situation. Still, there’s little reason to be nervous about airport security checks when it comes sweat.
“TSA officers conducting behavioral observation may take notice of an individual sweating profusely and acting abnormally,” Velez added. “They’re not specifically looking for sweaty people.”
If anything, perhaps focus on keeping your hands perspiration free. There is a chance that sweat can mix with the trace chemicals on your hands and disrupt certain tests.
“TSA officers may swab a traveler’s hands or belongings for explosive trace detection,” Velez explained. “Sweat itself is unlikely to interfere with ETD results, as these systems are calibrated to detect specific chemical residues associated with explosives, not natural body moisture. However, if sweat is mixed with other substances on the skin or clothing (e.g., lotions or chemicals), it could complicate the analysis, potentially leading to a false positive that requires further inspection.”
Still, anyone who knows they sweat a lot can mention it in advance to whomever is handling their security check, says Velez. And for good measure, “they may want to carry a towel or wipes to dry off prior to screening.”
