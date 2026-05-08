Easy 4-ingredient blueberry buckle

This Four-Ingredient Blueberry Cinnamon Buckle is exactly the kind of recipe you make when you want something warm, sweet and comforting without spending all morning in the kitchen.
This recipe comes from “The LORAfied Cookbook” (DK Books, $35), the debut cookbook from food personality and content creator Lora McLaughlin Peterson, known for her “fancy yet frugal” approach to home cooking. Peterson will be in Atlanta on May 15 for a book signing and meet-and-greet at Williams-Sonoma in Ponce City Market.
Released this week, the cookbook leans heavily into clever shortcuts, grocery store staples and low-stress comfort food recipes that still feel nostalgic and crowd-pleasing.
This blueberry cinnamon buckle fits squarely into that world. Chopped cinnamon rolls are layered with blueberries and brown sugar-sweetened cream cheese before baking into something that lands somewhere between a coffee cake, bread pudding and cinnamon bun casserole. The edges turn golden and sticky, the blueberries collapse into jammy pockets and the icing melts over the top while everything is still warm.
It tastes like the sort of thing you’d expect after a full morning in the kitchen, except it takes almost no effort at all. This recipe is especially good for a holiday breakfast, lazy brunches or those moments when you buy blueberries with good intentions and suddenly realize they need to be used immediately.
What is a blueberry buckle?
A blueberry buckle is a classic American dessert that sits somewhere between a coffee cake and a fruit cobbler. Traditional buckle recipes are made with a soft cake batter folded with fruit and finished with streusel, a crumbly topping usually made with butter, flour, and sugar.
This version skips the traditional batter entirely and takes a shortcut using refrigerated cinnamon roll dough instead. The result is softer, richer and a little gooier than a classic buckle, with a texture closer to pull-apart bread pudding.
Why is it called a buckle?
The name comes from the appearance of the cake as it bakes. In traditional buckle recipes, the fruit and crumb topping weigh down the cake batter, causing the surface to crack and buckle unevenly as it rises in the oven. Buckles became especially popular in New England in the 19th century as home bakers looked for simple ways to use a glut of seasonal berries.
Can you use frozen blueberries in blueberry buckle?
Absolutely. Frozen blueberries work beautifully in this recipe. Because the cinnamon roll dough is sturdy and rich, it absorbs the berry juices well without becoming soggy. There’s no need to thaw frozen blueberries before baking.
Fresh blueberries tend to hold their shape a little better, while frozen blueberries create a softer, jammier texture throughout the buckle.
Tips for making blueberry cinnamon buckle at home
If you’re looking for buckle perfection, keep a few things in mind:
Cut the cinnamon rolls into evenly sized pieces so they bake consistently throughout the pan.
Don’t overmix the cream cheese mixture into the rolls. A few streaks and pockets throughout the dish create a better texture once baked.
Bake until the top is deeply golden brown and the edges are bubbling. The center may still wobble slightly because of the cream cheese, but it will continue setting as it cools.
Serve warm whenever possible. That’s when the texture is at its best and the icing melts into every crevice.
If you want to push this buckle even deeper into dessert territory, serve it with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
How do you store blueberry buckle?
Once cooled to room temperature, this buckle can be covered tightly and refrigerated for up to three days.
You can also freeze it for up to three months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then reheat covered in a 350-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes until warmed through.
For the best texture, wait to add the icing until after reheating.
“Sweet mother of pearl! This coffee cake hack leaves me speechless … and you know that takes a lot! The taste is like a cinnamon bun and bread pudding had a baby. Served warm straight from the oven, it’s a surefire hit for brunch — and for that matter, any time of day or night!” -Lora McLaughlin Peterson
Ingredients
Nonstick cooking spray
One 17.5-ounce can refrigerated Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls (5 count)
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.
Cut each cinnamon roll into six chunks and spread them across the bottom of the prepared pan. Set the frosting packet aside. Sprinkle the blueberries over the top.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the cream cheese and brown sugar until smooth. Spread over the cinnamon roll pieces and blueberries, then gently stir to lightly incorporate.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until bubbly and golden brown.
Drizzle with the reserved frosting packet while still warm and serve.
Monti Carlo is the AJC's Senior Editor of Food & Dining and a Telly Award-winning TV host, cookbook author and special events chef. She covers culinary culture, spotlighting the people redefining Southern food today. Her cookbook, Spanglish, a love letter to bicultural Puerto Rican cooking, publishes May 19, 2026. Email her at monti.carlo@ajc.com
Monti Carlo is the AJC's Senior Editor of Food & Dining and a Telly Award-winning TV host, cookbook author and special events chef. She covers culinary culture, spotlighting the people redefining Southern food today. Her cookbook, Spanglish, a love letter to bicultural Puerto Rican cooking, publishes May 19, 2026. Email her at monti.carlo@ajc.com