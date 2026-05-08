recipe Easy 4-ingredient blueberry buckle Using canned cinnamon rolls, Lora McLaughlin Peterson’s blueberry buckle recipe lands somewhere between coffee cake and bread pudding. Excerpted from The "LORAfied Cookbook" reprinted by permission of DK, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 Lora McLaughlin Peterson. (Photographer Ivan Solis)

By Monti Carlo 12 minutes ago Share

This Four-Ingredient Blueberry Cinnamon Buckle is exactly the kind of recipe you make when you want something warm, sweet and comforting without spending all morning in the kitchen. This recipe comes from “The LORAfied Cookbook” (DK Books, $35), the debut cookbook from food personality and content creator Lora McLaughlin Peterson, known for her “fancy yet frugal” approach to home cooking. Peterson will be in Atlanta on May 15 for a book signing and meet-and-greet at Williams-Sonoma in Ponce City Market.

Released this week, the cookbook leans heavily into clever shortcuts, grocery store staples and low-stress comfort food recipes that still feel nostalgic and crowd-pleasing. This blueberry cinnamon buckle fits squarely into that world. Chopped cinnamon rolls are layered with blueberries and brown sugar-sweetened cream cheese before baking into something that lands somewhere between a coffee cake, bread pudding and cinnamon bun casserole. The edges turn golden and sticky, the blueberries collapse into jammy pockets and the icing melts over the top while everything is still warm. It tastes like the sort of thing you’d expect after a full morning in the kitchen, except it takes almost no effort at all. This recipe is especially good for a holiday breakfast, lazy brunches or those moments when you buy blueberries with good intentions and suddenly realize they need to be used immediately. What is a blueberry buckle? A blueberry buckle is a classic American dessert that sits somewhere between a coffee cake and a fruit cobbler. Traditional buckle recipes are made with a soft cake batter folded with fruit and finished with streusel, a crumbly topping usually made with butter, flour, and sugar.

This version skips the traditional batter entirely and takes a shortcut using refrigerated cinnamon roll dough instead. The result is softer, richer and a little gooier than a classic buckle, with a texture closer to pull-apart bread pudding.

Why is it called a buckle? The name comes from the appearance of the cake as it bakes. In traditional buckle recipes, the fruit and crumb topping weigh down the cake batter, causing the surface to crack and buckle unevenly as it rises in the oven. Buckles became especially popular in New England in the 19th century as home bakers looked for simple ways to use a glut of seasonal berries. Can you use frozen blueberries in blueberry buckle? Absolutely. Frozen blueberries work beautifully in this recipe. Because the cinnamon roll dough is sturdy and rich, it absorbs the berry juices well without becoming soggy. There’s no need to thaw frozen blueberries before baking. Fresh blueberries tend to hold their shape a little better, while frozen blueberries create a softer, jammier texture throughout the buckle. Tips for making blueberry cinnamon buckle at home If you’re looking for buckle perfection, keep a few things in mind: Cut the cinnamon rolls into evenly sized pieces so they bake consistently throughout the pan.

Don’t overmix the cream cheese mixture into the rolls. A few streaks and pockets throughout the dish create a better texture once baked.

Bake until the top is deeply golden brown and the edges are bubbling. The center may still wobble slightly because of the cream cheese, but it will continue setting as it cools.

Serve warm whenever possible. That’s when the texture is at its best and the icing melts into every crevice.

If you want to push this buckle even deeper into dessert territory, serve it with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. How do you store blueberry buckle? Once cooled to room temperature, this buckle can be covered tightly and refrigerated for up to three days. You can also freeze it for up to three months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then reheat covered in a 350-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes until warmed through. For the best texture, wait to add the icing until after reheating. The LORAfied cookbook is the debut cookbook from food personality and content creator Lora McLaughlin Peterson. (Reprinted by permission of DK, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 Lora McLaughlin Peterson. Photographer: Ivan Solis)