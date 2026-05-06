Business This large warehouse campus south of Atlanta won’t sit empty much longer Global food packing firm’s warehouse commitment signals that large industrial users are making moves after prolonged leasing lull. Stonemont Park 75 South is an industrial park in Locust Grove that announced its first tenant signing in April 2026. (Courtesy of Johnny McLendon Photography/Stonemont)

By Zachary Hansen 27 minutes ago Share

During the COVID-19 pandemic, warehouses couldn’t be built fast enough. Developers spent 2021 and 2022 building as many new industrial facilities as they could around the Atlanta area. They set records in an effort to address strained supply chains and feed the demands of an e-commerce market juiced by people spending more time at home.

Those projects had a queue of companies champing at the bit to occupy those warehouses as soon as possible. But the frenzy led to an oversupply of new space, leaving some new buildings empty for longer than expected. “I would anticipate these landlords and owners had thought it would take a little bit less time,” said Ben Parker, an industrial leasing executive with real estate services firm Avison Young. “… If you’re sitting on product, that starts to weigh on you.” A prime example is the Stonemont Park 75 South industrial park in Locust Grove, roughly an hour southeast of Atlanta. It was one of the largest warehouse projects to start construction in 2024, but its three warehouses epitomized this trend by opening last summer without any occupants.

The project’s developer, Atlanta-based private real estate investment firm Stonemont, can now breathe a sigh of relief, announcing last week a large tenant signing for the project. It said a company will lease nearly 311,000 square feet in the industrial park, more than a third of its available space.

Stonemont didn’t disclose the tenant’s name, but global food packing giant Sabert confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it is the tenant. It is Sabert’s first project in the Atlanta area, signaling new-to-market activity is starting to stir. Stonemont Park 75 South is an industrial park in Locust Grove that announced its first tenant signing in April 2026. (Courtesy of Stonemont) It’s a lease signing that is music to the ears of real estate brokers who have been waiting for industrial users to return to making large commitments. “I love when I read about somebody new coming to town,” said David Rubenstein, a Savills vice chairman who oversees the real estate services firm’s Atlanta operations. Empty space Empty warehouse space was hard to come by in the aftermath of the pandemic, but the building spree quickly filled that gap.

The Atlanta market ended 2021 with less than 4% of its industrial space vacant, according to data from Savills. In comparison, the beleaguered office market has mostly been north of 25% vacant since the pandemic popularized hybrid work schedules. While almost no new office buildings were built post-COVID, warehouse construction went into overdrive. Tens of millions of square feet of new space were built, which industry experts said takes time for the market to absorb. Changes to tariffs, interest rates and consumer confidence also helped tap the brakes. By mid-2025, more than 10% of the Atlanta market’s industrial space was vacant, but it has begun to reverse course again. It ended March at 9.6% vacant, according to Savills. “The spigot never turned off completely on industrial, but it slowed,” Rubenstein said. “Now we’re seeing that rents have risen, vacancies are down and so you’re starting to see more new construction because the market can absorb it.”

The increase in vacancy has coincided with rent price growth starting to slow. The average monthly rent per square foot ended March at $7.19, which is only a 2.3% increase from the same time a year ago. Between 2021 and 2024, rent prices sometimes increased by more than 20% in a year. “Rents are still going up, but not at the velocity that they were,” said Ally Juratovac, senior research analyst for Savills. Staying patient Property inside the Perimeter has become hard to find for industrial developers, who have looked farther along Atlanta’s interstate corridors in search of project sites. Stonemont’s latest industrial park joined a wave of warehouse and data center projects along a bustling I-75 corridor in Henry County. While the area has emerged as a premier industrial district, that’s come to the chagrin of some neighbors and elected officials who have implemented moratoriums to pause that rapid growth. David Kaplan, vice president of asset management at Stonemont, said the warehouse park landing a tenant is a milestone for the project, adding that the large lease is a vindication of his company’s investment.

“As one of the largest and most well-located developments in the area, we are confident that we will maintain this leasing momentum and see more commitments from high-growth users,” he said in a news release. Stonemont Park 75 South is an industrial park in Locust Grove that announced its first tenant signing in April 2026. (Courtesy of Stonemont) Sabert, which is based in New Jersey, specializes in designing, manufacturing and distributing food packaging materials. The company declined to say how many employees will work at the future distribution center in Locust Grove, which is set to open in September. Sabert joins the handful of tenants that have signed industrial leases larger than 300,000 square feet so far this year. Some examples include a 590,000-square-foot lease by logistics firm GigaCloud in Gwinnett County and a 504,000-square-foot lease by CJ Logistics in Henry County. Large leases help with absorption, an industry metric that measures whether a sector is growing or shrinking. When the number is positive, that means more space is being leased or absorbed than is being emptied. Aside from one quarter last year, Atlanta’s industrial market has remained positive.