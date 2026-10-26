The ghost stories that won't leave Atlanta's Fox Theatre
Atlanta's Fox Theatre is known for world-class performances. Some visitors say the ghosts put on a show, too. AJC producer Fraser Jones embarked on the theater's haunted history tour to investigate stories of phantom footsteps, mysterious apparitions and unexplained encounters inside one of Atlanta's most iconic landmarks. What happened in one room near the end of the tour left us with more questions than answers. Video by Fraser Jones | Keola Racela for the AJC; Sources: Fox Theatre Archives / Edgar Orr
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