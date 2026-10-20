Behind the scenes at Netherworld: 15 things to do this weekend

A message from this week’s sponsor, Alpine Helen

Northeast Georgia mountains — where Mother Nature comes to play.

A new adventure every day. Head to North Georgia’s White County, including the Alpine Bavarian town of Helen, and the villages of Sautee, Nacoochee and Cleveland, the home of the Cabbage Patch Kids and Babyland General Hospital.

Conveniently located just 90 minutes north of Atlanta, you will enjoy Georgia’s Official Outdoor Adventure Destination. Ride Georgia’s only mountain coaster, golf, zip line at four locations. Hike towaterfalls, shop 150 stores, enjoy 25 restaurants, bakeries and candy shops, history museums, live performances and hand-crafted arts, eight vineyards and plan to join us for our wonderful events offered throughout the year.

Oktoberfest is in full swing this month until November 1st. Come enjoy the festive atmosphere, German foods, beers and dances. Open seven days a week.

Kick off the Christmas holiday season on November 27 with the Annual Lighting of the Village.

Plan your visit!