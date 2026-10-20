Behind the scenes at Netherworld: 15 things to do this weekend
Other activities include the Madison Avenue Derby and the Inman Park Wine Stroll.
AJC
By Mary Caldwell – For Access ATL
9 minutes ago
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? The fun includes an evening of Haunted Spirits at the Southern Museum and a “Where the Weird Things Are” stationary parade at Historic Fourth Ward Park. Here are our top 15 things to do this weekend.
A message from this week’s sponsor, Alpine Helen
Northeast Georgia mountains — where Mother Nature comes to play.
A new adventure every day. Head to North Georgia’s White County, including the Alpine Bavarian town of Helen, and the villages of Sautee, Nacoochee and Cleveland, the home of the Cabbage Patch Kids and Babyland General Hospital.
Conveniently located just 90 minutes north of Atlanta, you will enjoy Georgia’s Official Outdoor Adventure Destination. Ride Georgia’s only mountain coaster, golf, zip line at four locations. Hike towaterfalls, shop 150 stores, enjoy 25 restaurants, bakeries and candy shops, history museums, live performances and hand-crafted arts, eight vineyards and plan to join us for our wonderful events offered throughout the year.
Oktoberfest is in full swing this month until November 1st. Come enjoy the festive atmosphere, German foods, beers and dances. Open seven days a week.
Kick off the Christmas holiday season on November 27 with the Annual Lighting of the Village.
The Southern Museum hosts a spooky evening with a screening of the Alfred Hitchcock film “The Lady Vanishes,” a costume contest, ghost tours of the museum, food from 1885 Grill in Kennesaw and drinks from Reformation Brewery. The event is for guests 21 and older, with proceeds benefiting the Kennesaw Museum Foundation.
6-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23. $40. The Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw.
‘K-Pop Murder Things Hunters’
This original murder mystery dinner show is a spoofed mashup of “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Stranger Things” that’s performed by professional actors along with audience participation. A four-course meal and glass of wine is included in the ticket price.
7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 (plus additional dates next weekend). $75. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Rd. NE, Atlanta.
Duluth Home Expo
Meet and compare quotes from local remodeling contractors and get show-only deals on kitchens, baths, roofing, windows, HVAC and more at the Duluth Home Expo.
Noon-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25. Free. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.
Halloween Hikes
Halloween Hikes returns for its 41st year at the Chattahoochee Nature Center with a self-guided trick-or-treating adventure featuring special houses, characters, activities and surprises. Crafts, games, food and festive activities are also part of the event, as is a Haunted Quest immersive scavenger hunt recommended for ages 12 and older.
6-10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24 and 5-9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25. $25 in advance, $30 day-of. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell.
See the Netherworld Haunted House with the lights on and the effects off and learn about the themes, operations and history behind the attraction. You’ll also get a Speedpass Haunted House ticket to explore Halloween Nightmares and Cyborg Shock in the evening.
Times vary, but usually in the afternoon. Continuing Friday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 25, plus additional dates through Nov. 7. $200. Netherworld, 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain.
Hapeville’s Day of the Dead Celebration honors deceased loved ones and embraces the beauty of Mexican culture with music, food, traditional crafts and family-friendly activities.
5-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. Free. Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville.
Ghosts & Goblins Gala
Step into a Victorian-style mansion with a haunted past for the second annual Ghosts & Goblins Gala, where you can enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, a selection of wine and beer, a specialty cocktail and the chance to bid on unique treasure during a silent auction. This event is for adults only.
6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. $50, $85 for two tickets. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Rd., Johns Creek.
‘Where the Weird Things Are’
Join in the fun of this stationary parade where guests can stroll through the participants or have a seat at the amphitheater to watch everything. The evening begins with a brief explanation of “Why the Weird Things Are Here” by Chantelle Rytter, followed by a Vortex Opening Ceremony with Black Sheep Ensemble and an All-Creature Dance Party.
7:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. Free. Historic Fourth Ward Park amphitheater, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta.
Crafts & Drafts Festival
This festival features 150 arts and crafts booths, beer, food booths, music and children’s activities.
10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 and noon-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25. Free admission. Smyrna Village Green, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna.
Halloween Haunted House Decorating Workshop
Decorate your own 3D semi-solid haunted house — made of your choice of milk, semi-sweet or white chocolate — with fun treats such as chocolate ghosts, pumpkins and bats, traditional and purple candy corn and other Halloween candies.
5-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25. $45 per haunted house. Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory and Cafe, 1575 Old Alabama Rd., Suite 205, Roswell.