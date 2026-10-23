Spooked by candy prices? Georgia residents get creative for trick-or-treaters

Halloween traditions continue, even as rising candy prices have some households rethinking what they hand out to trick-or-treaters. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)

From hard candy to cookies, families are finding budget-friendly treats this Halloween.

From hard candy to cookies, families are finding budget-friendly treats this Halloween.

By Nancy Badertscher – For The AJC

By Nancy Badertscher – For The AJC

Kryssy Riv planned to buy three bags of candy this year. Then she saw prices topping $30 a bag and cut back.

The Buford resident plans to mix in cheaper treats to stretch her supply for the 50 to 75 trick-or-treaters she expects on Halloween night.

She isn’t the only one rethinking the candy bowl.

Across metro Atlanta, residents are swapping chocolate for hard candy, shopping beyond the candy aisle and, in some cases, giving treats another trip around the neighborhood.

Even those tempted to skip handing out candy altogether are finding ways to keep their porch lights on.