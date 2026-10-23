Food & Dining 13 best Halloween cocktails in Atlanta These boozy drinks will get you in the Halloween spirit. One comes in a blood bag. Share Corpse Reviver No. 2 at Dead End Drinks is one of the specials that comes with a tarot card, while supplies last. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

AH By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC 39 minutes ago

From smoky, spirit-forward drinks to warming spices and frightening garnishes, cocktails in October have a little extra mystery. Here are 13 places shaking up spooky thrills in a glass … or a blood bag. Dark and earthy, Rumi's Kitchen builds a black Manhattan with rye and Persian spice in the Skeleton Tree cocktail. (Courtesy of Rumi's Kitchen) Skeleton Tree at Rumi’s Kitchen Perfect for the midnight cocktail hour, Rumi’s stirs together a black Manhattan with Persian spice. Rye and sweet vermouth mingle with albaloo (Persian sour cherry) and the savory, floral notes of saffron. Black walnut adds earthy, grave-deep depth. Available at the Colony Square location. 1175 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-777-9807, rumiskitchen.com Related Story Where to celebrate Halloween in metro Atlanta Season of the Witch at Dead End Drinks. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC) Season of the Witch at Dead End Drinks Every day is Halloween at Dead End, but during spooky season, entrees like the Jack Skellington pot pie, complete with a dough face, come paired with drinks like Season of the Witch. The bitter bite of grapefruit, a botanical punch of gin, a fiery hit of ginger and the saffron-infused Strega (which translates to “witch”) balance perfectly. Collectible tarot cards come with the month’s specials, while they last. 130 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-8380, deadenddrinks.com

The Japanese-inspired Barley Breathing cocktail at Lucky Star is rich and nutty. (Courtesy of Lucky Star) Barley Breathing at Lucky Star Roasty and toasty in flavor, this Michelin-recommended star of the cocktail omakase brings together barley smoke-infused cognac and pumpkin seed orgeat, which beverage director Kirk Gibson makes with barley tea instead of the usual water. Japanese-inspired, it stands out for its delicious simplicity next to a Zombie and a Memphis Demon. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com

Vodka, coffee and chai made spooky at Confab Kitchen & Bar. (Courtesy of Confab Kitchen & Bar) Nightmare on Chai Street at Confab Kitchen & Bar Enjoy a little bit of spice and a lot of indulgence in this dessert-style cocktail that’s a mix between an espresso martini and a White Russian, with a base of house-made Chai concentrate. It’s creamy spice and spookiness in a glass. 1350 Dresden Dr. NE, Brookhaven. 404-963-1305, confabatl.com

The Morgue-rita is but one of many Halloween- and Day of the Dead-inspired cocktails at Superica. (Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants) Morgue-rita at Superica

Michelin-recommended Superica took their original margarita and made it a little bone-chilling. It’s made with El Jimador reposado tequila, fresh lime juice and Stirrings triple sec, shaken with ice and served short and strong on the rocks — only this one adds activated charcoal and a Tajín rim. Also find a Day of the Dead-inspired Sugar Skull margarita and the Devil’s Margarita with a red wine floater. Superica has five metro Atlanta locations. superica.com Imaginative and fun, Charlie's Fizzy Lifting Drink at Southern Belle and Georgia Boy is interactive, with a bubble that releases bubblegum smoke when popped. (Courtesy of Southern Exposure Media) Charlie’s Fizzy Lifting Drink at Southern Belle and Georgia Boy

Chef Joey Ward always creates wonder at Michelin-recommended sister restaurants Southern Belle and Georgia Boy. Order up Charlie’s Fizzy Lifting Drink with house-infused bubblegum vodka, fresh lemon, grapefruit and orange juices. You’ll smile while popping the bubble top filled with bubblegum smoke, but you won’t have to give up your everlasting gobstopper to drink it. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com The Red Blood Moon Margarita, made with blood orange and amaretto, is served in a blood bag at Wicked Pig's pop-up inside Midtown's Tin Lizzy's. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato) Red Blood Moon Margarita at the Blind Pig Parlour Bar’s Wicked Pig Over-the-top decor is the hallmark of the Blind Pig Parlour Bar’s seasonal pop-ups. Hosted at Midtown’s Tin Lizzy’s, Wicked Pig sets the scene for a unique Halloween experience. Where else can you sip on a Red Blood Moon margarita made with tequila, blood orange (of course), amaretto, fresh lime and agave served in a blood bag? How frightening and charming. 77 12th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-537-5060, theblindpigparlourbar.com

Noche de Miedo by Eric Ebell at the Subway speakeasy in Sprig restaurant. (Courtesy of Eric Ebell) Noche de Miedo at Subway Bittersweet and floral, bartender Eric Ebell’s Noche de Miedo, “fright night,” shakes together tequila, Aperol, blueberry-lavender syrup and lime juice with a martini glass rimmed in black lava salt. Once you find the secret entrance to Subway (hint: venture into Sprig Restaurant), linger over this one. 2860 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-248-9700, sprigrestaurant.com

Midtown's Pataaka combines roasted pumpkin and tomato in this autumnal margarita treated with Indian spices and sweetness. (Courtesy of Pataaka) Pumpkin Tomato Margarita at Pataaka Savory and autumnal, Pataaka’s roasted pumpkin/tomato concoction bridges the gap between a margarita and a Bloody Mary. The addition of Kashmiri chile and jaggery adds spice and sweetness to match the menu of small plates at the Indian restaurant in Midtown. 1020 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 470-559-6258, pataakaatl.com Blood orange and mango mingle with tequila in the Haunted Margarita at Top Golf, where they top it with gummy worms and a lava salt rim. (Courtesy of Top Golf) Ghost Margarita at Topgolf

For the season, Topgolf locations have tricked-out treats and music as well as cocktails like the Ghost Margarita. Built upon Ghost Spicy Blanco tequila, made with blue agave infused with ghost pepper, it brings a lot of heat to blood orange and mango. A rim of black lava salt balances it out and gummy worms add a fun, edible garnish to nosh while hitting balls. There are three Atlanta metro locations. topgolf.com Bloodwater is a creepy take on a classic Army Navy at Midtown's Blackjack Bar Tapas. (Courtesy of Blackjack Bar Tapas) Blood Water at Blackjack Bar Tapas A twist on the classic Army Navy cocktail, Blood Water is an unnerving combination of navy-strength gin, lime juice, the nutty notes of orgeat, a ginger kick and a sinister-looking float of bitters. A little Tiki, a little sour and just the right amount of macabre. 1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9675, blackjackbartapas.com Bride of Frankie is one of a menu full of Halloween cocktail creations at Amore e Amore's haunted hideaway. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato) Bride of Frankie at Amore e Amore There is nothing more fun than a spooky, yet pretty, cocktail. Find both in the Bride of Frankie, a spine-chilling take on a Paloma with mezcal, grapefruit, fresh lime juice and a Tajín rim at Amore e Amore’s Nightmare on Highland. (The restaurant is decorated floor to ceiling with haunted decor.) 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com