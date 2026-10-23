These boozy drinks will get you in the Halloween spirit. One comes in a blood bag.
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By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
39 minutes ago
From smoky, spirit-forward drinks to warming spices and frightening garnishes, cocktails in October have a little extra mystery. Here are 13 places shaking up spooky thrills in a glass … or a blood bag.
Skeleton Tree at Rumi’s Kitchen
Perfect for the midnight cocktail hour, Rumi’s stirs together a black Manhattan with Persian spice. Rye and sweet vermouth mingle with albaloo (Persian sour cherry) and the savory, floral notes of saffron. Black walnut adds earthy, grave-deep depth. Available at the Colony Square location. 1175 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-777-9807, rumiskitchen.com
Every day is Halloween at Dead End, but during spooky season, entrees like the Jack Skellington pot pie, complete with a dough face, come paired with drinks like Season of the Witch. The bitter bite of grapefruit, a botanical punch of gin, a fiery hit of ginger and the saffron-infused Strega (which translates to “witch”) balance perfectly. Collectible tarot cards come with the month’s specials, while they last. 130 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-8380, deadenddrinks.com
Barley Breathing at Lucky Star
Roasty and toasty in flavor, this Michelin-recommended star of the cocktail omakase brings together barley smoke-infused cognac and pumpkin seed orgeat, which beverage director Kirk Gibson makes with barley tea instead of the usual water. Japanese-inspired, it stands out for itsdelicious simplicity next to a Zombie and a Memphis Demon. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com
Nightmare on Chai Street at Confab Kitchen & Bar
Enjoy a little bit of spice and a lot of indulgence in this dessert-style cocktail that’s a mix between an espresso martini and a White Russian, with a base of house-made Chai concentrate. It’s creamy spice and spookiness in a glass. 1350 Dresden Dr. NE, Brookhaven. 404-963-1305, confabatl.com
Morgue-rita at Superica
Michelin-recommended Superica took their original margarita and made it a little bone-chilling. It’s made with El Jimador reposado tequila, fresh lime juice and Stirrings triple sec, shaken with ice and served short and strong on the rocks — only this one adds activated charcoal and a Tajín rim. Also find a Day of the Dead-inspired Sugar Skull margarita and the Devil’s Margarita with a red wine floater. Superica has five metro Atlanta locations. superica.com
Charlie’s Fizzy Lifting Drink at Southern Belle and Georgia Boy
Chef Joey Ward always creates wonder at Michelin-recommended sister restaurants Southern Belle and Georgia Boy. Order up Charlie’s Fizzy Lifting Drink with house-infused bubblegum vodka, fresh lemon, grapefruit and orange juices. You’ll smile while poppingthe bubble top filled with bubblegum smoke, but you won’t have to give up your everlasting gobstopper to drink it. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961,southernbelleatl.com
Red Blood Moon Margarita at the Blind Pig Parlour Bar’s Wicked Pig
Over-the-top decor is the hallmark of the Blind Pig Parlour Bar’s seasonal pop-ups. Hosted at Midtown’s Tin Lizzy’s, Wicked Pig sets the scene for a unique Halloween experience. Where else can you sip on a Red Blood Moon margarita made with tequila, blood orange (of course), amaretto, fresh lime and agave served in a blood bag? How frightening and charming. 77 12th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-537-5060, theblindpigparlourbar.com
Noche de Miedo at Subway
Bittersweet and floral, bartender Eric Ebell’s Noche de Miedo, “fright night,” shakes together tequila, Aperol, blueberry-lavender syrup and lime juice with a martini glass rimmed in black lava salt. Once you find the secret entrance to Subway (hint: venture into Sprig Restaurant), linger over this one. 2860 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-248-9700,sprigrestaurant.com
Pumpkin Tomato Margarita at Pataaka
Savory and autumnal, Pataaka’s roasted pumpkin/tomato concoction bridges the gap between a margarita and a Bloody Mary. The addition of Kashmiri chileand jaggery adds spice and sweetness to match the menu of small plates at the Indian restaurant in Midtown. 1020 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 470-559-6258, pataakaatl.com
Ghost Margarita at Topgolf
For the season, Topgolf locations have tricked-out treats and music as well as cocktails like the Ghost Margarita. Built upon Ghost Spicy Blanco tequila, made with blue agave infused with ghost pepper, it brings a lot of heat to blood orange and mango. A rim of black lava salt balances it out and gummy worms add a fun, edible garnish to nosh while hitting balls. There are three Atlanta metro locations. topgolf.com
Blood Water at Blackjack Bar Tapas
A twist on the classic Army Navy cocktail, Blood Water is an unnerving combination of navy-strength gin, lime juice, the nutty notes of orgeat, a ginger kick and a sinister-looking float of bitters. A little Tiki, a little sour and just the right amount of macabre. 1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9675, blackjackbartapas.com
Bride of Frankie at Amore e Amore
There is nothing more fun than a spooky, yet pretty, cocktail. Find both in the Bride of Frankie, a spine-chilling take on a Paloma with mezcal, grapefruit, fresh lime juice and a Tajín rim at Amore e Amore’s Nightmare on Highland. (The restaurant is decorated floor to ceiling with haunted decor.) 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com
Wicked Wizard at Mellow Mushroom
Purple popping boba pearls give Mellow Mushroom’s Wicked Wizard a bubbling cauldron effect. Built upon Don Q Cristal rum, it drinks like a blueberry colada with fresh sour mix, lime juice, coconut, house-made Moondust syrup and blueberry flavor. Multiple locations. mellowmushroom.com