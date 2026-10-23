The secret to making easy homemade apple pie pastries
Craving homemade apple pie without all the fuss? AJC senior editor for food and dining Monti Carlo shares five easy tips for making a delicious apple pie with puff pastry in about 30 minutes. From combining sweet Honeycrisp and tart Granny Smith apples to cooking the apples in butter, sugar and spices before baking, these simple steps help create a flavorful filling and a crisp, golden crust.
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