Inside the changing politics of the Black church
The Black church has long shaped Black communities and American politics. But as congregations grow and political views shift, the relationship between faith, race and politics is changing. In the latest episode of Curiosities of the South, AJC producer Najja Parker explores the competing perspectives reshaping the Black church and what they could mean for its political influence ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Subscribe to the AJC’s YouTube channel to watch the full episode.
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