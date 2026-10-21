Should the pulpit be political? 2819 Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell shares his view.
Should pastors speak about politics from the pulpit? And what role should the Black church play in public life today? AJC producer Najja Parker talks with pastor of Atlanta’s 2819 Church, about pastors’ role in civic life, the church’s approach to political activism and whether the Black church label will endure. Their conversation explores how changing views on faith, politics and identity are shaping the future of an institution rooted in generations of Black history and culture. Watch the full episode of “Curiosities of the South” on YouTube for more of Parker’s reporting on the changing role of the Black church.
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