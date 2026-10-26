What would we lose without the Black church?
What exactly is the Black church, and why has it played such an important role in American life? Historian and author Jemar Tisby explains how Black churches emerged in response to discrimination, became centers of community and political organizing, and helped shape generations of Black identity and culture. He also discusses what could be lost if the institution's history, influence and sense of purpose begin to fade. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Source: AJC
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