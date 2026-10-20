Lil Jon opens up about prioritizing his happiness

Lil Jon says turning 50 was a wake-up call. After reflecting on his life, going through a divorce and slowing down his drinking, the rapper began prioritizing his happiness through meditation, affirmations and a new daily routine. In an interview with AJC reporter DeAsia Paige, Lil Jon opens up about the personal changes that helped him see life differently.

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