Lil Jon opens up about grief after the death of his son
Months after the death of his son, Nathan Smith, Atlanta music icon Lil Jon says he's still navigating grief. In an interview with the AJC, Lil Jon opens up about a recent break down in therapy, realizing he had been pushing some of his pain aside simply to survive and keep moving forward. "I'm still mourning." Video by Mariana Castro for the AJC
Today's Video Headlines
More Videos
Trump invokes Laken Riley's death in attack on Jon Ossoff
President Trump invoked the killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley while criticizing U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: AP
Trump falsely claims Ossoff's 2021 Senate win was 'rigged' at Dalton rally
President Donald Trump repeated his false claims of election fraud in Georgia during a rally in Dalton. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press
The reason your favorite jeans wear out
Credits: Video by Najja Parker | Keola Racela and Jordan Pettiford for the AJC; Sources: AJC | National Archives | University of Pennsylvania
We ate our way through the Georgia National Fair. These were the best bites.
Foodie content creator Justin Brown tracked down some of the fair's best bites. Credits: Video by Jordan Pettiford, Justin Brown, Javier Loarte for the AJC