Lil Jon opens up about grief after the death of his son

Months after the death of his son, Nathan Smith, Atlanta music icon Lil Jon says he's still navigating grief. In an interview with the AJC, Lil Jon opens up about a recent break down in therapy, realizing he had been pushing some of his pain aside simply to survive and keep moving forward. "I'm still mourning." Video by Mariana Castro for the AJC

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