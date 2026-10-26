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How nondenominational churches are changing the Black church

For decades, the Black church has been one of the most influential institutions in American politics. But according to sociologist and "The Contemporary Black Church" author Jason Shelton, major shifts are happening inside Black religious life, especially among fast-growing nondenominational churches. As some congregations grow and others decline, new political alignments are emerging that could reshape the future influence of the Black church. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Video by Najja Parker | Austin Andries, Colbie Inez for the AJC; Sources: AJC | Getty Images | CNN | CBS

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AJC | 33 minutes ago

Inside the changing politics of the Black church

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