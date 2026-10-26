How nondenominational churches are changing the Black church
For decades, the Black church has been one of the most influential institutions in American politics. But according to sociologist and "The Contemporary Black Church" author Jason Shelton, major shifts are happening inside Black religious life, especially among fast-growing nondenominational churches. As some congregations grow and others decline, new political alignments are emerging that could reshape the future influence of the Black church. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Video by Najja Parker | Austin Andries, Colbie Inez for the AJC; Sources: AJC | Getty Images | CNN | CBS
Today's Video Headlines
More Videos
Lil Jon opens up about grief after the death of his son
Months after the death of his son, Nathan Smith, Atlanta music icon Lil Jon says he's still navigating grief. Video by Mariana Castro for the AJC
Lil Jon opens up about prioritizing his happiness
Lil Jon opens up about navigating divorce, drinking less and finding happiness through meditation and affirmations.
Inside the changing politics of the Black church
Sources: AJC|2819church|CBS|CNN|Fox 5|Getty|JamalBryantPodcast; lasseburholt; TheVinceEverettEllisonShow/YT|Lionheart Church|RSBN|WCNC|World Overcomers Church
Driver accused of passing cyclists too closely faces felony charges
Video captured an encounter between a driver and a group of cyclists on a Cherokee County road. Source: Joel Eaby