Why Atlanta ranks among the nation's top ICE enforcement zones
Georgia's ICE presence has surged — so much so Atlanta now ranks fifth nationally for immigration enforcement. Immigration arrests have nearly quadrupled this year just as Trump administration officials claim dangerous criminals are the main target. The numbers reveal something different. Seventy-six percent of those arrested have a criminal background, but advocates say the majority of those convictions are for traffic violations. Of those with criminal records deported by the ICE field office in Atlanta, 87% of them did not commit aggravated felonies. The AJC's Lautaro Grinspan breaks down how a new Georgia law fueled the rise in arrests and what this means for detention facilities across the state. Credits: AJC | Chatham County Police Department | @l.a.taco/TikTok | @angiem312/TikTok
On July 2, Etihad Airways landed its inaugural flight to Atlanta. The first nonstop route to Abu Dhabi will expand in November. Credit: Emma Hurt/AJC
Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp is at a crossroads. Will it survive?
In rural Georgia, the Okefenokee Swamp is at the center of a tense debate. Credits: AJC | Drew Kann / AJC | Getty | RogerTodd, Wild_Land Firefighter/YouTube
Warnock calls RFK Jr. a 'hazard to the health of the American people'
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock called on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign. Credits: United States Senate
'This is chaos': Ossoff condemns RFK Jr.'s impact on public health
Sen. Jon Ossoff called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over HHS and CDC cuts. Credits: AP