Atlanta’s World Cup 2026 is coming: Learning soccer from scratch
With Atlanta gearing up to host eight World Cup matches, AJC’s Fraser Jones is kicking off Episode 1 of his soccer crash course going from total beginner to game-day ready. From figuring out formations like 4-3-3 to learning (the hard way) when you can’t use your hands, he gets coached by local high school players to survive Soccer 101. This is just the beginning.
'Curiosities of the South': Uncovering stories shaping America's future
"Curiosities of the South" uncovers overlooked stories across the region. Credits: AJC | Info Wars | Elbert County Emergency Services | Getty
Spaghetti Junction was built to fix Atlanta traffic. So, why is it still a nightmare?
Spaghetti Junction is infamous. Credit: AJC|Getty|@throwedoffjaun, @kjackzsupreme/IG|@dajwajj/TT|Outkast|Sony Pictures|Bita Honavar, Floyd Jillson/AJC
Georgia may stop changing clocks twice a year. What it means for you.
Georgia moves closer to ending daylight saving time. AJC’s Fraser Jones explains why. Sources: History.com | Current Biology | UNC Health Southeast
A Georgia facility trains ICE agents nationwide. Former instructors say standards have slipped.
Credits: AJC|Getty|UnitedStatesMarshalsServiceHQ/YT|LaurieLohne/FB|FLETC|ICEgov/YT|AP|CNN|USGS|PBS|CSPAN/YT|OversightDems/YT|DVIDS