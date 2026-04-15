Atlanta’s World Cup 2026 is coming: Learning soccer from scratch

With Atlanta gearing up to host eight World Cup matches, AJC’s Fraser Jones is kicking off Episode 1 of his soccer crash course going from total beginner to game-day ready. From figuring out formations like 4-3-3 to learning (the hard way) when you can’t use your hands, he gets coached by local high school players to survive Soccer 101. This is just the beginning.

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