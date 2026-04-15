Atlanta’s countdown to the 2026 World Cup has begun
Atlanta is ready for the world. With 8 matches including a semifinal the 2026 World Cup will put the city on one of the biggest stages in sports history. Pride, energy, and global attention are building as the moment becomes real for players and fans alike.
We found out what happened to the Georgia Guidestones
Credit: 11 Alive|Banned.Video|Elbert Co. Emerg. Serv.|Fox Carolina|Getty|NBC|PM Mag.|The Fl. Times-Union|The Orange Leader|Vid. Groups, Inc.|WSB-TV|WYFF|Various
How to make the Masters' signature drink: The Azalea cocktail
The Azalea cocktail is the official drink of the Masters Tournament. It’s as light, bright and pink as the blooms lining Augusta National’s iconic 13th hole.
Think you’re fast at puzzles? These teams solve 2,000 pieces in under 90 minutes.
Inside the fast-growing world of competitive speed puzzling. Credits: USA Jigsaw Puzzle Association | @emma.e.ferrell, @benjionpaper/TikTok
'Curiosities of the South': Uncovering stories shaping America's future
"Curiosities of the South" uncovers overlooked stories across the region. Credits: AJC | Info Wars | Elbert County Emergency Services | Getty