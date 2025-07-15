JD Vance defends Trump’s Iran policy, pushes back on Pope Leo remarks during UGA visit

“The president wants a deal where Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon,” Vice President JD Vance said. Speaking at the University of Georgia, Vance outlined President Donald Trump’s Iran policy, telling students the administration is seeking an agreement that blocks Iran’s nuclear ambitions while encouraging economic growth for the Iranian people. He also took aim at comments from Pope Leo XIV, arguing that centuries‑old “just war theory” should factor into moral debates over conflict. The remarks came during a Turning Point USA event aimed at young Georgia voters that drew protests and interruptions. Conservative activist Erika Kirk, who was slated to attend, skipped the event after reported threats made against her, event organizers said. Credit: AP

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