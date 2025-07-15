We found out what happened to the Georgia Guidestones

For decades, the Georgia Guidestones stood in a quiet corner of rural Georgia — and became one of the most obsessed‑over monuments in the world. Created during the Cold War by an anonymous figure, etched with cryptic “rules for humanity,” and surrounded by secrecy from Day 1, the Guidestones drew conspiracies, predictions and devotion far beyond Elberton, Georgia. In the premiere episode of "Curiosities of the South," producers Koralie Barrau, Mariana Castro and the team behind the AJC podcast "Who Blew Up the Guidestones?" investigate how this obscure monument became a global fixation, why its mystery endured for more than 40 years and what happened after it was suddenly destroyed in 2022. As the official investigation stalled and speculation grew, their reporting followed the story beyond the destruction — toward missing pieces, unanswered questions and evidence thought to be out of reach. Watch the full episode April 14 on the AJC’s YouTube channel. Want to dive deeper? Listen to the AJC podcast "Who Blew Up the Guidestones?" for expanded reporting, deeper context and exclusive interviews: https://www.ajc.com/georgia-guidestones-podcast/. Credits: 11 Alive | Banned.Video | Elbert County Emergency Services | Fox Carolina | Getty Images | NBC | PM Magazine | The Florida Times-Union | The Orange Leader | Video Groups, Inc. | WSB-TV | WYFF | patriottakes, Swani Files / X | Rob Disner, Peor Caso, Ein Nachbar, The Magic Geekdom, Joe Rogan, Gorilla199, Evangelical Dark Web, Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app / YouTube

2:21