Atlanta’s Brewhouse is prepping for a World Cup takeover
The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on and Atlanta’s Brewhouse is getting ready. With big screens, cold drinks, and a built-in soccer atmosphere, this local spot is gearing up to host fans from around the world when the games kick off in 2026. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or just here for the vibes, Brewhouse could be one of the city’s top places to catch every match.
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Credit: 11 Alive|Banned.Video|Elbert Co. Emerg. Serv.|Fox Carolina|Getty|NBC|PM Mag.|The Fl. Times-Union|The Orange Leader|Vid. Groups, Inc.|WSB-TV|WYFF|Various
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Inside the fast-growing world of competitive speed puzzling. Credits: USA Jigsaw Puzzle Association | @emma.e.ferrell, @benjionpaper/TikTok
'Curiosities of the South': Uncovering stories shaping America's future
"Curiosities of the South" uncovers overlooked stories across the region. Credits: AJC | Info Wars | Elbert County Emergency Services | Getty