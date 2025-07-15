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Atlanta’s Brewhouse is prepping for a World Cup takeover

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on and Atlanta’s Brewhouse is getting ready. With big screens, cold drinks, and a built-in soccer atmosphere, this local spot is gearing up to host fans from around the world when the games kick off in 2026. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or just here for the vibes, Brewhouse could be one of the city’s top places to catch every match.

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AJC | 1 hour ago
Today's Video Headlines

Atlanta’s countdown to the 2026 World Cup has begun

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Atlanta’s Brewhouse is prepping for a World Cup takeover

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