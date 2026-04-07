Think you’re fast at puzzles? These teams solve 2,000 pieces in under 90 minutes.
At the 2026 USA Jigsaw Nationals in Atlanta, more than 100 teams raced to complete two 1,000-piece puzzles in under 90 minutes. What might seem like a quiet hobby has evolved into a fast-growing, high-intensity competition drawing thousands from across the country. As speed puzzling gains popularity, it’s part of a larger comeback of tactile hobbies like crochet, coloring and needlepoint—offering a break from screens and a way to build community. AJC Associate Producer Jordan Pettiford takes you inside the action and the growing community behind the sport. Credits: USA Jigsaw Puzzle Association | @emma.e.ferrell, @benjionpaper/TikTok
A Georgia facility trains ICE agents nationwide. Former instructors say standards have slipped.
Credits: AJC|Getty|UnitedStatesMarshalsServiceHQ/YT|LaurieLohne/FB|FLETC|ICEgov/YT|AP|CNN|USGS|PBS|CSPAN/YT|OversightDems/YT|DVIDS
No pay, no staff: Shutdown leaves TSA workers off the job in Atlanta
Weeks without pay: TSA workers at Atlanta’s airport say they’re selling plasma, sleeping in cars as staffing shortages worsen. Credits: AP| Ben Hendren/AJC
Why 'Showtime at the Apollo' host Kiki Shepard was a staple of Black pop culture
Best known for her iconic role on “Showtime at the Apollo,” Kiki Shepard died on March 16. Credits: AJC/"Showtime at the Apollo"|FOX/@OutkastOfficial_/YT|Getty
We tasted Atlanta's best lemon pepper wings. Here's how they stack up.
Atlanta didn’t invent chicken wings, but we absolutely put lemon pepper on the map.