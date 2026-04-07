Think you’re fast at puzzles? These teams solve 2,000 pieces in under 90 minutes.

At the 2026 USA Jigsaw Nationals in Atlanta, more than 100 teams raced to complete two 1,000-piece puzzles in under 90 minutes. What might seem like a quiet hobby has evolved into a fast-growing, high-intensity competition drawing thousands from across the country. As speed puzzling gains popularity, it’s part of a larger comeback of tactile hobbies like crochet, coloring and needlepoint—offering a break from screens and a way to build community. AJC Associate Producer Jordan Pettiford takes you inside the action and the growing community behind the sport. Credits: USA Jigsaw Puzzle Association | @emma.e.ferrell, @benjionpaper/TikTok

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