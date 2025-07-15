Women are taking over the World Cup pregame at Silverback Park
Women are setting the tone ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At Silverback Park, the pregame energy is already here and it’s being led by women hitting the field, building community, and bringing the passion before the world arrives in Atlanta. From pickup games to full-on match vibes, this is just a preview of what’s coming in 2026.
We found out what happened to the Georgia Guidestones
Credit: 11 Alive|Banned.Video|Elbert Co. Emerg. Serv.|Fox Carolina|Getty|NBC|PM Mag.|The Fl. Times-Union|The Orange Leader|Vid. Groups, Inc.|WSB-TV|WYFF|Various
How to make the Masters' signature drink: The Azalea cocktail
The Azalea cocktail is the official drink of the Masters Tournament. It’s as light, bright and pink as the blooms lining Augusta National’s iconic 13th hole.
Think you’re fast at puzzles? These teams solve 2,000 pieces in under 90 minutes.
Inside the fast-growing world of competitive speed puzzling. Credits: USA Jigsaw Puzzle Association | @emma.e.ferrell, @benjionpaper/TikTok
'Curiosities of the South': Uncovering stories shaping America's future
"Curiosities of the South" uncovers overlooked stories across the region. Credits: AJC | Info Wars | Elbert County Emergency Services | Getty