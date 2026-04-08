How to make the Masters' signature drink: The Azalea cocktail
Can’t get into Augusta? Doesn’t matter. The Azalea cocktail is the official drink of the Masters Tournament, and it’s as light, bright and pink as the blooms lining Augusta National’s iconic 13th hole. Made with just vodka, fresh lemon juice and grenadine, it’s a simple, citrusy sip that’s easy to shake up at home. Strain over ice, finish with classic garnishes and you’ve got a drink that captures Southern hospitality in a glass. This is how Atlanta does the Masters.
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