AJC Super 11 2025: OLB/TE Khamari Brooks loves basketball, but his heart is on the football field

Khamari Brooks has won two state championships on the basketball court. But his heart is on the football field, and so is his future. The outside linebacker and tight end shifted his focus to football his sophomore year at North Oconee High School and helped lead his team to their first state championship in school history his junior year. On defense, Brooks had 113 tackles, 15 tackles for losses, 10 sacks and 24 QB hurries, placing himself at the top of recruitment charts for Georgia's class of 2026. With his sights set on achieving a back-to-back championship with his high school team this season, his vision is on the horizon. As an Athens native, he committed to his dream school, the University of Georgia, an opportunity he calls the proudest milestone of his career ... so far. Credits: AJC | Cayce Dunn

AJC
