High School Sports Top 10 WRs in Georgia high school football list includes 4 UGA commits Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com Bowdon wide receiver Kaiden Prothro (left) makes a touchdown catch against Manchester defensive back Zycurious Alford during the first half of the Class A Division II GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jason Getz/AJC)

GHSF Daily’s rollout of the Georgia Power 100 continues today with wide receivers. The Georgia Power 100 is chosen primarily on high school production, though college potential is considered. Quarterbacks and running backs have already been announced.

Here are the top 10 wide receivers ahead of the Georgia high school football season. Devin Carter, Douglas County Carter (6-0, 175) will be a four-year starter. He spent his first two seasons at Cedar Grove, where he won a 2023 state title. He had 41 receptions for 669 yards and nine touchdowns last season for Douglas County and made first-team GACA all-state. For his career, Carter has 126 receptions for 2,068 yards and 29 touchdowns. Carter is the second-highest-rated prospect in Douglas County history, just behind teammate Aaron Gregory. Carter and Gregory are the highest-rated WR senior teammates in state history. In June, Carter committed to Florida State, the alma mater of his father, former NFL running back Dexter Carter. Craig Dandridge, Cambridge Dandridge had a breakout year in 2024 with 58 receptions for 1,443 yards and four touchdowns for a Class 4A team that went 10-3, the best finish in the history of the 13-year-old school. Five of his TD receptions exceeded 50 yards. He made first-team GACA all-state and honorable-mention AJC all-state. Dandridge is the first top-250 national prospect or major Division I recruit in school history. He committed to Georgia in June. Aaron Gregory, Douglas County Gregory (6-2, 170) is a top-100 national prospect who had 53 receptions for 912 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He made first-team GACA all-state and honorable-mention AJC all-state. He had 41 receptions for 795 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. His junior and senior teams made the Class 6A semifinals. Gregory plays safety on defense and had 42 solo tackles last season. Gregory is the highest-rated prospect in school history. He committed to Texas A&M in October.

Zion Hudson, Peach County Hudson had 60 receptions for 1,251 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior on an 11-2 team that reached the Class 3A quarterfinals. He was a first-team AJC and GACA all-state pick. With no star rating, Hudson (5-11, 185) committed to Army in June.

George Lamons, Brooks County Lamons (6-4, 210) is a junior who can play wide receiver or tight end. He had 63 receptions for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and scored three other touchdowns for a 10-5 team that was the Class A Division II runner-up. He was a first-team AJC and GACA all-state pick. Lamons is a top-100 national junior prospect and the consensus No. 7 tight end. He is the second-highest-rated recruit at Brooks County this century behind former Georgia cornerback Malkom Parrish. Brady Marchese, Cartersville Marchese (6-1, 180) had 44 receptions for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for 12-1 team that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. The consensus No. 166 player nationally, Marchese (pronounced mar-kay-zee) is the highest-rated Cartersville WR prospect this century and fourth-highest-rated player overall. He committed to Georgia in March. Jamarion McKinney, Hughes McKinney (6-1, 180) transferred from Dutchtown after a season of 69 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. He has a handful of mid-major offers. Ryan Mosley, Carrollton Mosley had 55 receptions for 848 yards and 12 touchdowns for Carrollton’s Class 6A runner-up team and made first-team GACA all-state. He had 31 catches for 471 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. A top-250 national recruit, Mosley is the highest-rated Carrollton WR prospect since Reggie Brown in 1998. He committed to Georgia in May. Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon Prothro (6-6, 210) is the second-highest-rated tight end statewide this century behind Arik Gilbert (Marietta class of 2020). He’s a wide receiver and a safety for Bowdon, a three-time defending Class A champion. He had 56 receptions for 1,203 yards and 22 touchdowns last season and was named the AJC’s Class A Division II offensive player of the year. He had 19 solo tackles. He also was an all-region baseball player and second-team all-state basketball player who averaged 20.7 points and 16.5 rebounds. Prothro is the consensus No. 37 prospect nationally among seniors and the highest-rated Bowdon prospect in history. Prothro committed to Georgia in July.