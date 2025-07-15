'Curiosities of the South': Uncovering stories shaping America's future

The South is more than a place — it’s often where America’s next chapter begins. "Curiosities of the South" is an immersive video series that opens with overlooked stories and follows the rabbit hole outward, revealing the systems, power and cultural forces shaping the country. Through on‑the‑ground reporting and visual explainers, the series explores a region often misunderstood, not just to tell better Southern stories, but to better understand where America is headed. The first episode drops on the AJC's YouTube channel on April 14. New episodes will appear monthly. Cover the South. Uncover the nation. Subscribe to the AJC YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@ajcvideo Credits: AJC | Info Wars | Elbert County Emergency Services | Getty

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