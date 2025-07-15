'Curiosities of the South': Uncovering stories shaping America's future
The South is more than a place — it’s often where America’s next chapter begins. "Curiosities of the South" is an immersive video series that opens with overlooked stories and follows the rabbit hole outward, revealing the systems, power and cultural forces shaping the country. Through on‑the‑ground reporting and visual explainers, the series explores a region often misunderstood, not just to tell better Southern stories, but to better understand where America is headed. The first episode drops on the AJC's YouTube channel on April 14. New episodes will appear monthly. Cover the South. Uncover the nation. Subscribe to the AJC YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@ajcvideo Credits: AJC | Info Wars | Elbert County Emergency Services | Getty
No pay, no staff: Shutdown leaves TSA workers off the job in Atlanta
Weeks without pay: TSA workers at Atlanta’s airport say they’re selling plasma, sleeping in cars as staffing shortages worsen. Credits: AP| Ben Hendren/AJC
Why 'Showtime at the Apollo' host Kiki Shepard was a staple of Black pop culture
Best known for her iconic role on “Showtime at the Apollo,” Kiki Shepard died on March 16. Credits: AJC/"Showtime at the Apollo"|FOX/@OutkastOfficial_/YT|Getty
We tasted Atlanta's best lemon pepper wings. Here's how they stack up.
Atlanta didn’t invent chicken wings, but we absolutely put lemon pepper on the map.
As war wages on Iran, an Atlanta chef celebrates Nowruz at Rumi’s Kitchen
In Atlanta, chef Ali Mesghali — the owner and founder of Rumi’s Kitchen — celebrates Nowruz, the Persian New Year, as war wages on his homeland of Iran.