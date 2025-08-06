High School Sports North Oconee football coach says team’s strength could also be its weakness Tyler Aurandt talks state championship, scouting concerns and who influences his program. Credit: Stan Awtrey Tyler Aurandt, shown here speaking with his players after their 40-35 win over Eastside last year, became North Oconee’s coach in 2017 following an 0-10 season. (Stan Awtrey for the AJC 2024)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is North Oconee coach Tyler Aurandt, whose team is the defending Class 4A champion. Aurandt became North Oconee’s coach in 2017 following an 0-10 season. North Oconee is 75-26 overall under Aurandt and 50-6 over the past four seasons. 1. Looking back on 2024, what was legacy/story of North Oconee’s first state championship team?

“After having some time to reflect on our season, I felt like the story of last year’s team was their toughness and determination to achieve something that had never been done before at our school. I felt like and still feel like 4A is one of the deepest if not the deepest classification in terms of quality football teams and previous state champions. You look at the 4A bracket last year and there were several programs that had won at least one state championship in the last 10 years either in 4A, 5A or 6A. I just felt like last year’s team did a great job of fighting through adversity and never losing focus of the task at hand.” Note: North Oconee defeated Ware County, Cartersville, Blessed Trinity and Marist over the final four rounds. Those opponents have won seven state championships in the past 10 seasons, each with at least one title. Explore Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50 2. What’s the scouting report on this team? What are the strengths/areas of concern? “As with every year, this is a new team with new challenges. This team hasn’t played a game yet. I think everyone has their own expectations for this team, but honestly it’s the process that we have put in place as a program and the willingness to meet or exceed the standards that we have inside our program that are going to predict our success this year. The experience that returns on this year’s team could be a strength but could also be a weakness — a strength in the sense that we have guys that have played a lot of snaps and on big stages, but a weakness in the fact that complacency is real and it can be detrimental to the success of our team.”

Note: North Oconee returns nine first-team all-region 8-4A players. They include region player of the year Harrison Faulkner and defensive player of the year Khamari Brooks.