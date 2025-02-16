Sports Daily: Who is Drake Baldwin?

The Great Barrier Thief, who you’re probably aware is a top contender for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, picked the pocket of Memphis’ Desmond Bane to set up LeVert’s game winner (video here).

And he helps make the Hawks entertaining in a way they rarely are.

SPEAKING OF RISING STARS …

You’re going to hear Drake Baldwin’s name a whole lot in the coming weeks. And maybe all Braves season long.

With catcher Sean Murphy out four to six weeks with a cracked rib and longtime backup Travis d’Arnaud in Anaheim, the youngster’s big league debut seems imminent.

Let’s learn a bit more about him.

📝 The basics: Baldwin turns 24 this month and is a native of Madison, Wisconsin (where he was also a strong hockey player). He played college ball at Missouri State before the Braves picked him in the third round of the 2022 draft.

He’s considered Atlanta’s top prospect and the league’s No. 11 overall prospect, according to FanGraphs’ latest rankings. Baseball America ranks him 52nd overall.

💥 At the plate: He hits left-handed, has pop and likes to go oppo (all of which was on display with this homer during last summer’s Futures Game).

As our friend Michael Cunningham recently pointed out: Baldwin walked almost as many times as he struck out at Triple-A Gwinnett last season. His on-base percentage? .405. Similar results would make him a nice addition to Atlanta’s otherwise swing-happy lineup.

“He’s an impressive young man,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s really bright. He’s easy to talk to. Good feel for the game. The at-bats have been really, really good so far.”

💪 Behind the plate: Baldwin’s reputation is mostly built on offense. But he’s also earned praise from Braves pitchers, the AJC’s Gabe Burns reports.

“I really feel like his catching ability. The way he’s been framing pitches has surprised me up to this point,” Reynaldo Lopez said. “I feel like the way he’s been framing and receiving and everything, it’s very impressive.”

📆 Pro expectations: Baldwin already seemed destined to make it to the majors at some point this season. The main argument for keeping him in Gwinnett is the organization’s desire for him to play every day.

That may be moot, at least for awhile.

Asked Monday if Baldwin is ready, Snitker said: “He might have to be.”

Baldwin is scheduled to catch Chris Sale when the Braves take on the Twins today at 1:05 p.m. No local TV, but you can catch the radio broadcast at 103.7 FM.

TRIVIA TIME

Who has played the most games at catcher in Atlanta Braves history?

Answer at bottom of newsletter.

BACK AT IT

Georgia Tech football started spring practice this morning, and head coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets are feeling comfortable enough these days to play dodgeball every now and then.

But complacency, after a pair of resurgent (if inconsistent) seasons? Nah.

Tech beat writer Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) offered up a few things he’s keeping an eye on as the Jackets build up to the Gold & White game on April 12.

😠 The defense: “Georgia Tech’s defense made huge leaps in 2024, going from one of the ACC’s worst units the year prior to one of the league’s best. But Tech lost coordinator Tyler Santucci to the NFL and a handful of key players to the transfer portal and/or graduation. How new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon begins to shape that side of the ball will be a major focal point for the 2025 Yellow Jackets.”

😤 The quarterback room: “Key has said he has the best ‘quarterback room’ in the country. It’s an all-encompassing phrase that includes senior Haynes King and sophomore Aaron Philo, both of whom were pivotal in Tech’s 2024 success. How that duo competes and complements this spring will be of utmost interest.”

🤔 The mentality: “The Jackets have won seven games two seasons in a row. Taking that next step to become an ACC title contender is a narrative already circling Bobby Dodd Stadium. Is Tech ready to meet those expectations or shrug them off this spring?”

NOT A GOOD BET

Sports betting is on the table at the state Capitol again this year, but the odds of anything getting done seem long. Our friends over at Politically Georgia report that the Senate punted on the issue because anything they bring forward just stalls in the House.

There is this, though: “State Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, has introduced a sports betting proposal in the House, and it is scheduled to get a hearing in the House Higher Education Committee today,” the Politically Georgia crew wrote. “But supporters will have to work quickly to get it passed before Thursday’s crossover deadline.”

The bill, like others before it, would set up a public vote on amending the Georgia Constitution to allow wagering.

WHAT TO WATCH

The Hawks and our boy Dyson Daniels host the Bucks tonight (7:30 on FanDuel Sports Southeast). You’ll want to make time for some college hoops, too.

🏀 Georgia men’s basketball visits a South Carolina team that sits at the bottom of the SEC standings — despite a hostile home environment that’s helped produce some close games against top contenders.

A Bulldog win may just cement that long-foretold NCAA Tournament bid. Tipoff’s at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

🏀 The Tech men, meanwhile, host Miami at 7 p.m. on ACC Network. The Jackets are eyeing their seventh win in nine games while jockeying for conference tournament position.

Bonus link: Injured Jackets guard a twice-published author

THE TRADITION CONTINUES

Is it too early to talk about high school football? Never!

Especially when the Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic folks just announced this year’s slate of competitors. The four-day event starts Aug. 13 and features top-10 teams galore.

It all culminates with Douglas vs. North Gwinnett — two perennial Class 6A contenders who’ve never played each other.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

I briefly mentioned yesterday that Apalachee High School football coach Mike Hancock stepped down, citing depression and PTSD since the deadly shooting at his school in September. AJC contributor Todd Holcomb later caught up with Hancock for a more in-depth interview that’s worth a read.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

It's been a relief to tell people. Football coaches are prideful men. Coaches that struggle mentally too often times don't want to talk about it. We don't want to admit when we're weak and vulnerable. - Hancock on the support he's received since his announcement

Oh, and the trivia answer: Brian McCann (1,190), with Javy Lopez not far behind (1,156). Del Crandall played more games overall, but mostly in the Milwaukee days.