Caris LeVert’s last-second layup lifts Hawks over the Grizzlies

Zaccharie Risacher scored 27 points for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu had 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Trae Young had 12 points and 15 assists.

Bane led Memphis with a season-high 35 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Luke Kennard had 17 points.

The Grizzlies, already with Santi Aldama and Ja Morant sitting out with injuries, lost Jaren Jackson Jr. less than two minutes into the game when he went down with a left ankle injury after trying to block a shot by Daniels.

Atlanta scored the final seven points over 2:37 for the victory.

The Hawks are jockeying for play-in position in hopes of making the playoffs. They sit in ninth place with a 5 1/2-game buffer to stay in the Eastern Conference’s top 10 teams.

Memphis has been in a skid lately, losing six of eight and dropping in the Western Conference standings.

LeVert’s final basket marked the third straight Memphis loss when the opponent scored the winner in the closing seconds. The Grizzlies lost over the weekend to the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hawks scored a season-high 82 points in the paint.

The Hawks host the Bucks on Tuesday.