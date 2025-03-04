High School Sports
Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic teams, scheduled announced

Kell wide receiver Jaden George (13) gets past North Atlanta defenders as he scores a 20-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
17 minutes ago

The Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic announced its four-day, 11-game football schedule late Monday, and it features multiple games between perennial top-10 teams and one reigning state champion.

The event began with a double header in the Georgia Dome in 1992 and is always played on the opening week, serving to kick off the new season.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Class 3A-A private runner-up Prince Avenue Christian and top-10 Class 2A team Callaway will play the first game of the 2025 season at Kell High School. Kell will play South Paulding in the second game.

Hebron Christian, the 2024 Class 3A-A private champion, will play Region 6-6A champion North Atlanta in a Thursday game at West Forsyth.

On Friday evening at Barron Stadium in Rome, Class 4A semifinalist Creekside will play Rome, which will be coming off its fourth state title.

Those two schools were supposed to play in this event last year, but Rome canceled days before after a rollover bus crash injured several players following a preseason scrimmage.

In Saturday night’s prime-time game, Class 6A semifinalist Douglas County will play 6A quarterfinalist North Gwinnett. Those programs have never played each other.

All games will be broadcasted on The Peachtree Sports Network and Peachtree TV.

Aug. 13

At Kell

4:30 p.m. - Prince Avenue Christian vs. Callaway

8 p.m. - South Paulding vs. Kell

Aug. 14

At West Forsyth

4:30 p.m. - Hebron Christian vs. North Atlanta

8 p.m. - Douglass vs. West Forsyth

Aug. 15

At Buck Godfrey Stadium, Decatur

2 p.m. - Therrell vs. Cedar Grove

At Barron Stadium, Rome

5 p.m. - LaGrange vs. Cass

8 p.m. - Creekside vs. Rome

Aug. 16

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

10 a.m. - St. Pius vs. Dunwoody

1 p.m. - Brookwood vs. Houston County

4 p.m. - McEachern vs. Walton

7 p.m. - Douglas County vs. North Gwinnett

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

