Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic teams, scheduled announced

The Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic announced its four-day, 11-game football schedule late Monday, and it features multiple games between perennial top-10 teams and one reigning state champion.
The event began with a double header in the Georgia Dome in 1992 and is always played on the opening week, serving to kick off the new season.
On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Class 3A-A private runner-up Prince Avenue Christian and top-10 Class 2A team Callaway will play the first game of the 2025 season at Kell High School. Kell will play South Paulding in the second game.
Hebron Christian, the 2024 Class 3A-A private champion, will play Region 6-6A champion North Atlanta in a Thursday game at West Forsyth.
On Friday evening at Barron Stadium in Rome, Class 4A semifinalist Creekside will play Rome, which will be coming off its fourth state title.
Those two schools were supposed to play in this event last year, but Rome canceled days before after a rollover bus crash injured several players following a preseason scrimmage.
In Saturday night’s prime-time game, Class 6A semifinalist Douglas County will play 6A quarterfinalist North Gwinnett. Those programs have never played each other.
All games will be broadcasted on The Peachtree Sports Network and Peachtree TV.
Aug. 13
At Kell
4:30 p.m. - Prince Avenue Christian vs. Callaway
8 p.m. - South Paulding vs. Kell
Aug. 14
At West Forsyth
4:30 p.m. - Hebron Christian vs. North Atlanta
8 p.m. - Douglass vs. West Forsyth
Aug. 15
At Buck Godfrey Stadium, Decatur
2 p.m. - Therrell vs. Cedar Grove
At Barron Stadium, Rome
5 p.m. - LaGrange vs. Cass
8 p.m. - Creekside vs. Rome
Aug. 16
At Mercedes-Benz Stadium
10 a.m. - St. Pius vs. Dunwoody
1 p.m. - Brookwood vs. Houston County
4 p.m. - McEachern vs. Walton
7 p.m. - Douglas County vs. North Gwinnett
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
No. 1 Grayson, No. 2 Wheeler to meet in 6A boys semifinal
Metro powers square off Saturday in downtown Atlanta, winner advances to next week's state championship game in Macon. Complete list of boys and girls tournament schedules ...
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.
City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed
The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.
Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks
It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.