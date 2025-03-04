Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic teams, scheduled announced

The Dave Hunter + Corky Kell Classic announced its four-day, 11-game football schedule late Monday, and it features multiple games between perennial top-10 teams and one reigning state champion.

The event began with a double header in the Georgia Dome in 1992 and is always played on the opening week, serving to kick off the new season.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Class 3A-A private runner-up Prince Avenue Christian and top-10 Class 2A team Callaway will play the first game of the 2025 season at Kell High School. Kell will play South Paulding in the second game.