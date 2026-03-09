Atlanta Falcons Reports: Falcons to pursue quarterback Tua Tagovailoa The team should be able to get the quarterback at a discount and as a contingency plan, if the still-recovering Michael Penix Jr. isn’t ready. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa smiles as he talks with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-10. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Falcons appear locked onto their next quarterback as the two-day free-agent negotiation window opened Monday. The team will try to sign veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to multiple reports. The Dolphins will release Tagovailoa at the start of the league year, absorbing a record dead-cap hit of $99.2 million.

Tagovailoa is positioned to take a one-year, $1.3 million deal since he’s owed around $54 million in guaranteed cash from the Dolphins. Therein lies some appeal for the Falcons, who are still dealing with the financial fallout of their own quarterback misfire in Kirk Cousins, whom they’re releasing. RELATED Former Georgia star Nakobe Dean is a good free agent fit for Falcons Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from another ACL tear and his status to begin the season is unclear. He also hasn’t proved to be the team’s answer at quarterback. The Falcons had been linked to several potentially available veterans, needing a stopgap and potentially a viable alternative should Penix falter when healthy. New president of football Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski have apparently landed on Tagovailoa, the former Alabama star whose once-promising career has fizzled out.

Miami drafted Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall in 2020. The franchise chose him over Oregon’s Justin Herbert, who went a pick later to the Chargers. Tagovailoa was coming off a sensational career at Alabama that led many to believe he was the greatest quarterback of the Nick Saban era.

RELATED AJC’s post-combine NFL mock draft has Falcons taking a receiver in second round Tagovailoa has experienced a lot of highs and lows in his professional career. He’s had injury issues, including four documented concussions, and he’s played in every game only once in six seasons. He peaked during the 2022-23 seasons, throwing 54 touchdowns to 22 interceptions, under offensive-guru coach Mike McDaniel. But injuries and regression led to an underwhelming performance over the past two years as the team around him also collapsed. Overall, Tagovailoa has thrown for 120 touchdowns, 59 interceptions and 68% completion percentage. But his recent downward spiral led to a house cleaning in Miami — owner Stephen Ross made changes at GM, coach and quarterback. RELATED Dirty Birds Dispatch: 20-plus years on the Falcons beat come to an end Tagovailoa benefited greatly from speedster receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He’ll have Drake London in Atlanta, but the Falcons are searching for a WR2. Running back Bijan Robinson will certainly help — he’s a menace as a receiving threat, too — as could tight end Kyle Pitts, who was franchise tagged. Tagovailoa is limited, but as McDaniel did in Miami, an offensive coach like Stefanski is expected to extract the most from whichever signal caller he starts. Tagovailoa is a timing and rhythm player, succeeding within structure.