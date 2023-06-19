Three Atlanta United players make Gold Cup rosters

Atlanta United will be without three players during the upcoming Gold Cup.

Final rosters for the teams were announced on Monday. Centerback Miles Robinson (U.S.), winger Derrick Etienne (Haiti) and midfielder Ajani Fortune (Trinidad and Tobago) were selected by their respective national teams to compete in the tournament.

The Gold Cup is scheduled to start Saturday and finish on July 16. Atlanta United is scheduled to play five matches during those dates.

Sixteen national teams, 15 from the CONCACAF region and guest Qatar, will be divided into four groups.

The tournament will start with round-robin play. The top two teams after group play will advance to knockout rounds.

The U.S. is in Group A with Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and a team to be determined.

Haiti is in a Group B with Mexico, Qatar and Honduras.

Group C is composed of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama and a team to be determined.

Group D is composed of Canada, Cuba, Guatemala and a team to be determined.

Six teams are competing for the final three spots.

Robinson has 17 appearances, including 16 starts for Atlanta United. He was part of the U.S. team that defeated Canada on Sunday to win its second consecutive Nations League title.

Etienne has 17 appearances, including 11 starts. He has two assists.

Fortune has six appearances, including one start.

Atlanta United will host NYCFC on Wednesday. It will play at Red Bulls on Saturday.

