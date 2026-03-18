Broadcast team for BravesVision announced

Brandon Gaudin, who began as the team's play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports South for the 2023 season, returns to the role for a third season, now for BravesVision. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski, who anchor the broadcast booth as the play-by-play announcer and primary analyst, respectively, will return for their third season together. Jeff Francoeur will join the booth as an analyst for at least 30 games this season, marking his 10th season with the Braves broadcast team.

The Braves announced Wednesday the broadcast lineup for BravesVision, the club’s owned and operated multimedia platform that will become the official local television home of the Braves beginning this season.

Wiley Ballard and Paul Byrd reprise their roles as in-game reporters, with interviews and insights throughout the games.

BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season. A trio of former Braves — Peter Moylan, Nick Green and Charlie Culberson — will host the new BravesVision pregame show, “Braves On Deck,” and postgame show, “Braves Postgame.”

BravesVision will also periodically feature former Braves players throughout the season.

“Our television broadcast is the primary source of connectivity with our fans, and we are fortunate to have assembled one of the most well-respected broadcast teams in all of professional sports,” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. “BravesVision marks a new era of Braves broadcasting, and we are excited to bridge this new endeavor with the comfort and familiarity of the faces and voices who have become fan favorites over the years.”