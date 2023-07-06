Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United’s transfer window is wide open

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United
By
24 minutes ago
X

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explains Atlanta United’s dealings in the summer transfer window, which have included shipping out two starters. You’ll hear from Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, manager Gonzalo Pineda and player Ronald Hernandez. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

