Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati away record: 2-1-1

Cincinnati goals for/against: 8/7

Cincinnati expected goals for/against: 9.3/8.4

Atlanta United goals for/against: 12/7

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 10.8/9.6

Atlanta United all-time vs Cincinnati: 5-2-4, 3-1-2 home

Cincinnati key players

Luciano Acosta: Two goals, four assists

Aaron Boupendza: Two goals, one assist

Yaya Kubo: Three goals

Atlanta United key players

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Five goals

Saba Lobjanidze: One goal, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Four assists

Injury reports (as of April 18)

Atlanta United

Out: Stian Gregersen (knee), Jamal Thiare (hamstring) and Derrick Williams (calf).

Questionable: Giakoumakis (knee) and Xande Silva (adductor).

Cincinnati

Out: Roman Celentano (ankle).

Storylines to watch

1. Stopping Acosta? He has scored eight goals with five assists in 15 matches against Atlanta United. That’s an unreal amount of production. Acosta leads MLS in chances created (27). He has just four assists, largely because Cincinnati’s attack hasn’t yet found its post-Brandon Vazquez form. Cincinnati has scored only eight goals, fourth-fewest in the league.

2. Defense first. Atlanta United and Cincinnati statistically rank among the better defenses in MLS. They have each given up only seven goals total, which is tied for fewest in the league, including five from open play, which is also tied for the fewest in the league.

What was said

“He’s (Acosta) tough to defend against because he’s a really good player, a smart player. He can change direction fast and is a really good player, like a few players in this league. So I think if we want to try to block him, we are going to need everyone, not just one player.” – Tristan Muyumba

“I think when you have a locker room, especially different personalities, different types of individuals, you need to be able to give them platforms to speak and feel comfortable. Not everyone’s going to feel comfortable speaking in front of a roomful of 40 people sometimes. It needs to be a little bit more intimate in smaller numbers, which is fine, and so I think in that sense, it’s been really good and allowing guys to take more ownership of the group and ownership of the team. When you do that, I think it pays off with, on the field not necessarily performances, but it allows guys to take more on their plate when they’re on the field, and that’s a good thing.” – Brad Guzan on the team’s leadership council, established by Pineda

“We’re expecting a good game at home where we’re very strong. We’re going to try and get three points like we always do, but Cincinnati is a tough team, so we’ll have to be alert, especially defensively.” – Thiago Almada

Officiating crew

REF: Armando Villarreal

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Logan Brown

4TH: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Noah Cobb

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Winger Tyler Wolff

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.