Politically Georgia Geoff Duncan says attacks show he’s shaking up governor’s race Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Democratic candidate for governor Geoff Duncan is pitching himself as a pragmatic choice who could attract independents and disaffected Republicans in a general election. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Rick Jackson gives Burt Jones a retaliatory moniker.

A Georgia lawmaker pushes gold, silver as legal tender.

An update on Fulton County’s effort to recover election materials seized by the FBI.

Rocking their world (From left) Keisha Lance Bottoms, Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Derrick Jackson and Michael Thurmond are vying to be the Democratic nominee for governor. Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says the rising attacks from his Democratic rivals are a sign he’s shaking up the race. At a campaign stop in Atlanta last night, the party-switching ex-Republican brushed aside the criticism as sour grapes from opponents he says are losing traction to his campaign. “I care more about the 11 million Georgians than I care about my opponents in this race,” he said. “Certainly, they’re upset Geoff Duncan has come in and rocked their world — taking their fundraising dollars, taking their endorsements, taking their supporters. I’m not doing this because I want to beat them. I’m doing this because I want to represent 11 million Georgians.”

Things to know Good morning! Here are three things to know for today:

Conservative activists, once on the fringe of Republican politics, now have the ear of the Trump administration as they seek to overhaul elections, the AJC’s Caleb Groves reports.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley is trying to break through a competitive Republican primary by pitching himself as more than just another pro-Donald Trump conservative, writes Greg Bluestein.

Hourslong waits and flight cancellations are plaguing the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the partial government shutdown, the AJC’s Kellyi Yamanouchi reports. ‘Bribe Burt’ vs. ‘Slick Rick’ Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and Rick Jackson are among the Republican candidates for governor. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones quickly dubbed his top GOP rival “Slick Rick” after he entered the race. Now Rick Jackson is firing back with his own moniker. The billionaire is out with a new TV ad today that accuses the Donald Trump-backed candidate for governor of using his office to enrich his own family business. It’s paired with an alliterative microsite: bribeburt.com. Both the ad and the website play off a “Jackpot” gambling theme that targets Jones’ support for a 2013 law that legalized and regulated coin-operated amusement machines often found in the back rooms of gas stations and convenience stores.

Jackson’s campaign argues the vote benefited Jones because his family’s firm, Jones Petroleum, owns about 13 gas stations that host the devices. “He fixed the game. Bet big on corruption. And hit the jackpot,” the narrator says. Jones spokeswoman Kayla Lott dismissed the attack as “recycling false Democrat talking points.” “Same playbook, different author. Desperation has a certain look to it,” she said. Housing bleep State Rep. Sam Park, the House Democratic whip, poses for a portrait.

Georgia Democrats are blasting President Donald Trump after Punchbowl reported he privately told House Speaker Mike Johnson that “no one gives a [bleep] about housing” as Congress debates a major housing bill. State Rep. Sam Park, the House Democratic whip, said the comment ignores a top concern for voters. “I can tell you firsthand that Georgians all over the state care about lowering housing prices, building more affordable housing, and keeping roofs over their heads,” he said. State Rep. Bryce Berry, D-Atlanta, said housing costs dominate conversations with younger voters and is “so out of touch with where everyday Georgians are.” And state Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah, tied the issue to Georgia’s U.S. Senate race, accusing incumbent Jon Ossoff’s Republican rivals of not being “serious about helping Georgians with the high cost of housing.”

Gold standard State Sen. Marty Harbin wants Georgia to recognize gold and silver as legal tender. While having lunch at Chick-Fil-A recently, State Sen. Marty Harbin surprised the cashier with an unexpected question: “Can I pay gold with this?” Harbin wasn’t carrying around gold bars. Instead, he used his Mastercard to deduct money from his account at Glint Pay, a company that lets people use their physical gold to spend money. Now, Harbin wants Georgia to become the latest state to recognize gold and silver as legal tender. His proposal, Senate Bill 424, has already passed the Senate and has a hearing today before the House Banks and Banking Committee. The biggest impact could be on taxes. As gold increases in value, the state treats that growth as income and makes people pay taxes on it. Harbin says the state would stop doing that if gold was treated as legal tender.

“The state though would pick up sales tax as I spend it,” Harbin told his colleagues during a public hearing last month. “They would lose some capital gains.” Fulton County update An FBI agent enters the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City in January. Fulton County has been trying to recover its 2020 ballots and other election materials seized by the FBI in January. And for a while it looked like the parties might negotiate a mutually agreeable solution. Now it looks like they might be headed for a courtroom showdown. On Monday, U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee entered an order noting that mediation between Fulton County and the Justice Department has failed.

The judge now will consider DOJ’s request to cancel a hearing on the matter and to quash the county’s subpoena for testimony by FBI Special Agent Hugh Raymond Evans, the agent who authored the affidavit used to obtain the warrant to seize the materials. If Boulee rejects the DOJ’s requests, Fulton County’s motion to recover its election materials will be heard on March 27. Freshman hazing Steven McNeel was elected to the District 18 State Senate seat following a runoff race in February. Poor Steve McNeel. The Macon Republican has been in the state Senate for three weeks after winning a special election. Now he has unwittingly joined the gun control lobby. McNeel was trying to shepherd a House bill through the Senate on Monday when his colleagues decided to have some fun with him. They peppered him with nonsense questions, part of a long tradition of playfully teasing new members.

But it was state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, who got the best laugh. The bill had multiple amendments filed, each one given a number. Hatchett asked him to clarify that he was against amendment No. 2. “I am against the second amendment,” McNeel said in a comment that, without context, would seem to convey he opposed the right to bear arms. “Just got a sound bite,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jones quipped. It was a lighthearted moment in what has been an intense session at times. But we wouldn’t put it past some future political opponents of saving that clip for an ad. Under the Gold Dome Views of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta shown on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The Legislature won’t meet today. But lawmakers will hold committee hearings on various bills. Some happenings: 8 a.m.: The House Banks and Banking Committee meets to discuss Senate Bill 424, which would recognize gold and silver as legal tender in Georgia.

10 a.m.: House Technology and Innovation Committee meets to discuss Senate Bill 444, which would prohibit insurance companies from making decisions about coverage based solely on artificial intelligence.

11 a.m.: House Education Curriculum and Academic Achievement Subcommittee meets to discuss Senate Bill 513, which would allow the state to withhold driver’s licenses from chronically absent students.

Noon: Senate Committee on Veterans, Military and Homeland Security meets to discuss House Bill 985, which would revise eligibility for people to be buried in Georgia veteran cemeteries.

1 p.m.: House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee meets to discuss various bills, including Senate Bill 443 to increase penalties for obstructing roadways and Senate Bill 587, which would create an animal cruelty database.

1 p.m.: Senate Committee on Retirement meets to consider House Bill 438, which would let certain law enforcement officers be eligible for retirement benefits at age 55.

2 p.m.: Senate Education and Youth Committee meets to discuss House Bill 1259, which would prohibit a school district to teach out-of-system students if the district has a college and career readiness performance index below the state average.

3 p.m.: House Ways and Means Income Tax Subcommittee meets to consider Senate Bill 446, which would provide for Georgia to participate in the federal school voucher program. Social Circle hardball City of Social Circle officials say ICE has finalized the purchase of an industrial warehouse with plans to turn it into a sprawling detention facility, where as many as 10,000 immigrants could be held Social Circle officials have been scrambling to understand how a massive ICE “mega-center” planned inside the city limits will affect life for residents there once it opens later this year. City Manager Eric Taylor told a packed citizen meeting in Walton County last week that he has locked the city’s water meter until the Department of Homeland Security can explain how the 10,000-bed facility can use the city’s nearly maxed-out infrastructure without compromising service for the 5,000 people who already live there.

Frustrated residents at the meeting cheered for Taylor’s announcement, according to the Walton Tribune. Taylor confirmed to the AJC that the lock is still on the meter, which is where it’s been since DHS first tried to establish water service to the warehouse. Taylor said the lock will stay on until local officials understand “how water and sewer can be served without exceeding our limited infrastructure capacity.” Listen Up Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley joins the show to talk about his campaign. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Airliners lament Hourslong waits and flight cancellations continued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday. Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta Air Lines, and Nando Cesarone, an executive vice president at UPS, were among the 10 signers on an open letter to members of Congress begging for the partial government shutdown to be brought to an end. “Americans — who live in your districts and home states — are tired of long lines at airports, travel delays and flight cancellations caused by shutdown after shutdown,” the air and transportation executives wrote. “Yet, once again air travel is the political football amid another government shutdown.” They urged Congress to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security, which includes Transportation Security Administration and customs clearance officers who work in airports. But as lawmakers return to Washington today, no deal is in sight.

Long lines and flight delays, caused by both the shutdown and severe weather, plagued Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday, as reported by the AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi and Savannah Sicurella. Today in Washington Trump will mark St. Patrick’s Day by attending the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon at the Capitol, meeting with the taoiseach of Ireland and participating in the annual Shamrock Bowl presentation.

The House has afternoon votes scheduled.

The Senate will vote on a Trump nomination.

Postmaster General David Steiner will testify at a House Oversight Committee hearing on postal service operations. Shoutouts Happy St. Patrick’s Day to Frank Groome, the consul general of Ireland and a loyal reader of this newsletter. Before you go Former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn announced last night that the Sam Nunn School for International Affairs at Georgia Tech will soon launch the new “Colleen O. Nunn Faculty in Global Strategic Intelligence Endowment Fund.” The effort is designed to to train undergraduate and graduate students in strategic intelligence matters to prepare them for jobs in the public or private sectors. The fund is named for Nunn’s wife, Colleen, who was working for the CIA at the American Embassy in Paris when she met Sam Nunn when he was young congressional staffer in the early 1960s. The rest is American history.